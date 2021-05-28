The Gloucester House as Cape Ann residents and tourists know it is gone.
In its place is ... well, it's unclear at the moment. Owner Lenny Linquata is keeping things under wraps while the restaurant building undergoes renovations.
"It is going to be totally different from the way that people have known it up to this point," he said Thursday morning."The function part of the business is closing down."
The inside of the restaurant at Seven Seas Wharf, 63 Rogers St., is under renovation and Linquata plans to reopen by mid-September.
Linquata said that once the building does reopen, there will be a strong emphasis on the wharf.
Seven Seas Wharf, according to the Gloucester House website, has been in continuous operation for more than 350 years in Gloucester Harbor. In this historic harbor, fishermen processed fish to be shipped to England.
"The new emphasis is going to be on Seven Seas Wharf as we help it be a local destination in this community," Linquata said, explaining that his lips are sealed until later this year.
While The Gloucester House keeps its doors closed, the Linquata family's restaurant Blue Collar Lobster Co., located behind The Gloucester House on the wharf, is up and running. The harborside restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Meanwhile, The Grace Center, Cape Ann's day resource center for those experiencing homelessness which had temporarily moved operations to The Gloucester House in December of last year, has moved back to its home at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church at 10 Church St. The center provides daily meals, services, a safe and supportive environment, and referrals to those in need.
All of those resources will continue as the organization has resumed normal operations of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursday, the Gloucester Police Department's Community Impact Unit and its comfort dog Ace were in attendance, serving lunch as it does on a month. The barbecue meal was donated by Texas Roadhouse in Danvers.
