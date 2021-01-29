'It is goingto be a mess'

While Gloucester has received the green light to build a combined elementary school, its Traffic Commission is pumping the brakes on the plan.
After looking over architectural designer Dore & Whittier’s traffic analysis report for the new school at 11 Webster St., the Traffic Commission is not confident that the city chose the right location.
“I wholeheartedly support building a new school, but I don’t think Webster Street is the place for it and I don’t think they can mitigate or solve these issues,” commission Chair Robert Ryan said at a commission meeting last week.
As commissioners leafed through the report, more than year in the making, they raised multiple concerns about congestion, safety, and the overall practicality of the school’s proposed location.
But first, commissioners made clear their disappointment in not being made part of the conversation earlier. Several residents echoed that sentiment.
Commissioners’ concerns centered on the congestion of cars during drop-off and pick-up of children at the new school.
In the report, Dore & Whittier acknowledge heavy traffic volumes and delays on nearby Eastern Avenue, Route 127. Its solution: geometric improvements.
“I don’t know what that geometric improvements, what the report means by that,” Ryan said.
Ryan pointed out 11 Webster St. and schools sites like it currently have traffic problems with a school half the size of the one proposed to house roughly 520 staff and students.
“They say most of the cars will queue on the property behind the school, but we all saw what happened over at West Parish,” he said. “Even with cars queueing there, we have a major problem.”
Commissioner Michael Mulcahey noted the number of cars queuing up may be even higher as more parents are driving their children to school, saving $200 they would have spent on a bus pass.
“That has been happening a lot lately,” he said.
Mulcahey said Webster Street is his biggest concern, as he sees buses having a hard time turning, clearing the hill in the winter, and missing the many cars.
“It is going to be a mess,” Mulcahey stressed.
Commissioners also noted that the study does not reflect the impact of Gloucester Crossing on traffic, as a new YMCA and 200 apartments are to open there shortly.
Resident Joe Palazzola echoed Mulcahey, saying the area will be in chaos with traffic traveling between Gloucester Crossing, Rockport, and the new school.
“I can’t imagine that my taxes are going up for what they are making a mess of,” Palazzola said. “You are our last hope and I don’t know if there is anything that you can do.”
Pedestrian traffic was another concern. Children who live within two miles of the school are not bused by city and must walk if they do not have another way of getting to school.
“I think that the city has better locations to look at,” Ryan said. “We just don’t want anyone getting hurt.”
In addition to their concerns regarding the practicality of the plans, commissioners found inaccuracies in the report. One such error is the categorization that Route 127, from the Route 128 lights down to Main Street, is under the jurisdiction of the city, when it is under that of the state.
“Some of the items are not quite as accurate as they should be,” Ryan said.
Residents added their frustrations to the mix.
“You are going to go and ask Dore & Whittier, who has a vested interest in this project, to give you an honest opinion when it is us and you who know the traffic?” Pamela Steele asked. “Not them.”
“You (the Traffic Commission) are the ones who should have been speaking from the very beginning,” she added.
She asked how the Massachusetts School Building Authority could have approved the combined school project if it knew the results of the traffic study.
“That is a very good question,” Ryan said.
Mary Ann Boucher noted the loop designed for drop-off and pick-up at the new school surrounds the planned playground, which is “extremely dangerous as far as I am concerned.”
Patti Amaral agreed, noting that she doesn’t see how the commission can stop what is being done.
“We said your name (Traffic Commission) and we weren’t heard,” Amaral said.
The Traffic Commission has scheduled a meeting for Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. to discuss its concerns and recommendations regarding the traffic study with Rogers of Dore & Whittier.
The Times made a public records request for the report, but did not receive a copy in time for publication.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.