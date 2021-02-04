The city’s Planning and Development Standing Committee unanimously voted against recommending that the City Council approve special council permits for a new, indoor boat storage building.
Their reasoning for withholding their recommendation: the neighbors.
“The applicant has the right to build and I applaud that right and I don’t want to take it away, but I cannot argue with the neighbors assertion that it will detract from their views such as it is,” Councilor Jen Holmgren said on Wednesday night.
Dominick Holdings LLC, headed by the family that runs and owns Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, is requesting multiple special council permits to move forward with plans to build an indoor boat storage at 99A Essex Ave. The plan calls for a 34,320-square-foot indoor, climate-controlled boat storage across the road from the Causeway Restaurant and Gloucester Cinema buildings.
The special council permits being requested include building heights in excess of 35 feet; marine-related service, storage or repair, limited primarily in the MI District to commercial fishing vessels; lowland requirements in the EB District.
But after multiple site visits, presentations, petitions, and discussions - Committee members heard the neighbors' concerns.
“I do believe that the Cape Ann Marina is one of the most important parts of the economy in the city of Gloucester and everything that goes on with it is relative that success to not only the Marina but the city as well,” Councilor Barry Pett said.
But, Pett noted, he has a hard time seeing the project not impact the neighborhood views and resolve the issue of shadowing.
“It will be more than abutters who will be affected by the height of this,” Councilor Val Gilman noted, explaining that patrons of the local restaurants in the area often look out to the water where the building is set to be.
“It is just a huge building,” Gilman added.
Since their plans went public two years ago, the back and forth with neighbors has been ongoing as many express their concerns for how the building - with a peak height of 53.5 feet - will obstruct their scenic views of the water.
The applicant's attorney Deborah Eliason explained that the project was consistent with the neighborhood character and would not be substantially detrimental to the neighborhood.
She pointed to the surrounding properties, noting that while there were some residential houses, the majority of the area falls within the business district.
Eliason dispelled some rumors she saw floating around social media, explaining that the wind turbines, the new YMCA, and the Beauport Hotel were all taller than the proposed storage unit.
She also noted that the 747 airliner cannot fit inside the building, it is not a six-story building, a storage unit is not big nor tall enough to house yachts, there is no evidence to prove it is unhealthy for children, and they have designed breakaway panels to avoid exacerbating flooding.
In addition to hearing the concerns of residents such as Peter Coleman and the Aiello family, Holmgren raised concerns for how the new building would benefit the city’s overall economy.
“I don’t see evidence of a positive economic impact,” Holmgren said, referencing Eliason’s point that no new jobs would be created at first and that the number of boats stored on the property would stay the same. Eliason did note earlier in the meeting that they hope “that over time this will create jobs.”
While she ultimately voted no, Gilman praised the amount of work put in by the applicants.
“They brought a new level of unbelievable professionalism through this,” she said, noting that they answered all the questions, provided visuals, and had two site visits in the coldest months of the year.
“This is one of the biggest projects in front of us,” Gilman noted.
Although all three councilors on the standing committee voted against the special permit requests, the project is still up for debate at the public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
