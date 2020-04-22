Students enrolled in Gloucester's school district will be doing online remote learning for the remainder of the academic year.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that public and private schools will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year in an effort to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Commonwealth.
"It is not going to replace brick and mortar," Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier said about continuing remote online learning for the rest of the school year. "With that said, we need to maximize what we can do live and interactive and recognize it is going to take some time to hit those peak levels of accomplishing that."
School administrators, teachers, students and parents have had to adjust as the expectations of what the rest of the school year will look like has now shifted.
"The message from the Department is do the best you can," he said about the Department fo Early and Secondary Education's response to extended school closure and the continuation of remote learning.
"People have had to adjust their lives and those who are still working it can be very disruptive," Safier said about parents who now have their children home for the remainder of the school year. "We are going to continue to think, talk and act on what we can do to try and alleviate that stress."
West Parish Elementary School Principal Telena Imel said that today she hit a wall.
"Teachers are working really hard and families are meeting the expectations as best they can," she said, explaining that children's moods and the pressure at home are always changing.
While it has been hard, Plum Cove Elementary School Principal Tammy Morgan explained that the situation has brought people together.
"I think we are getting closer in other ways that we didn't realize at first," she said.
O'Maley Innovation Middle School Principal Lynne Beattie said that they have been brainstorming ideas to keep students engaged such as talent shows, short videos thanking health care workers, and virtual meals.
"Regardless of how well we do this remote," Beattie said. "Kids are not going to be as connected as they are when they are in a building with us."
She added that she is looking forward to a routine of some sort, but it has been a steep learning curve.
"It isn't the same," Beattie explained.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.