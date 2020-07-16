City Council President Steven LeBlanc was ecstatic to be the first customer at Gloucester and Cape Ann's first pot shop.
Happy Valley Ventures, a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary and manufacturer, opened its doors at 38 Great Republic Drive this Thursday.
"This is an important industry that will bring not only a service that our residents wanted but added revenue in our schools, public safety, and capital projects across the city," LeBlanc said. "And to show my support, I am going to be the first customer."
As he exited the store, LeBlanc explained that he had purchased a flower labeled "Thank you Jerry" — to give him energy — and dark chocolate.
"It is top notch," he said. "This is going to be hard to beat."
The city councilor noted that the staff seemed very knowledgeable of each product and that the store layout was "clear, bright and open."
The in-store experience features fast check-in and express pick-up lines, educational touch-screens, and an educated staff.
The store's online menu — which went live Thursday morning just before Happy Valley opened for business — includes flowers, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, and accessories.
Company CEO Michael Reardon takes pride in his store's thoughtful layout, in-house manufacturing, and high-quality cannabis but the interior was not the only thing he thought of when striving for excellence.
Happy Valley hired a local landscape firm to help create an outside aesthetic that fits with the rest of Cape Ann.
"They hired us because they wanted across the board to fit in with the community, to work well with the community, and they wanted to take care of the land and make it a beautiful place all around," said Alexander Sands, owner of Annisquam Landcare Inc.
Sands' company, which focuses on ecological design and maintenance, prioritized making sure "everything worked well and functioned safely."
New in town
Five years ago the store was only an idea, but on Thursday Reardon finally cut the ribbon in a ceremony with Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Riehl. Whatever happens next, Reardon said, he'll always be focused on quality service.
"Everything we have done, from that moment of inception, is to ensure that we invest our capital, to ensure that we create those types of products," he said, explaining that all of the ingredients are high quality. "It has always been about being the best we possibly can."
The pot shop has created 127 jobs in Gloucester, 35% of them held by residents of the seaside community and 10% from the neighboring towns of Essex, Manchester and Rockport.
According to a release, the company has also made a major commitment to give back with donations to Action Inc.'s "Our Place in Gloucester," a sober drop-in program for individuals recovering from substance use disorder; The Open Door's food pantry; Gloucester Firefighters Local 762; the Beauhawks Foundation, supporting children with rare diseases; and the Boston-based GirlsLeap.org, which inspires girls to fulfill their potential through self-defense and socio-economic skill-building.
"We couldn't be more honored to be joining the beautiful and vibrant community of Gloucester," general manager John Hugo said. "We're excited to grow the strong and positive partnership we've already begun with the people of Gloucester and all of Cape Ann."
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.