The new Y at Gloucester Crossing held a dedication ceremony Thursday to celebrate new beginnings and the community that made it all possible.
“It really does take a village,” said Glen T. MacLeod, a major donor whose contribution of $10 million jumpstarted the capital campaign for the new Y, which now bears his name.
Costing $31 million, the new building will enable the Y to double its capacity from its old Middle Street home, provide about 300 parking spaces, and bring in natural light with big windows that look out into the green spaces surrounding Gloucester Crossing.
When he came to visit the new building, MacLeod, a longtime member of the Cape Ann YMCA, explained that he was almost in tears walking through the facility.
“Seeing all the kids in the pool, seeing all the exercise classes, and seeing everybody,” he said. “It is almost like the Sterling Center (in Beverly)… maybe even better.”
The Cape Ann Y’s Executive Director Tim Flaherty emphasized that the process to get to this point was “transformational.”
“I am so excited and privileged to be a part of this YMCA,” Flaherty said. “The opportunities are endless — having been a part of the planning, fundraising, and the construction, it has been a great honor to be a part of that.”
Since the new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA at 7 Gloucester Crossing opened its doors in April, the Y has been busy providing its members with access to Kids Club babysitting, Friday Night Fun, Weekend at the Y, Parent-Child swim, gymnastics and sports classes, physical therapy in partnership with Addison Gilbert Hospital, open swim, gym and gymnastics, splash pad, and all group exercise classes — including new hot yoga, heart-rate enabled spin and aqua circuit training.
Local officials, Y employees and members weren’t the only ones to comment on the opportunities the new facility will bring to the community.
“Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and I would like to congratulate all who were apart of this amazing project and wish for continued success,” Gov. Charlie Baker wrote to the Y. “The new Cape Ann Y will offer a place where everyone in the community can come together.”