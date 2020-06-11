BEVERLY — The national movement supporting Black Lives Matter came to Beverly in a big way on Wednesday.
An estimated 1,000 people took part in a Black Lives Matter march that was organized by a group of Beverly High School students. At one point, it stretched about a mile through the streets of the city.
Chanting “George Floyd” and “No Justice, No Peace” and holding signs that read “Silence is Violence” and “Racial Justice Now,” protesters walked side by side from Beverly High School and back while police blocked off traffic. Many of the marchers were young, and virtually all wore masks to protect against the coronavirus.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d have this many people,” Naisha Tatis, one of a group of Beverly High School students who organized the march, told the crowd when they returned to the high school. “Then again, you guys are great and I’m so blessed by God to be in this community. I feel like this community is truly a family.”
The event was the first large gathering in Beverly since protests against police brutality and racial injustice erupted across the country after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis two weeks ago while in police custody. Student organizers worked with city officials and the Beverly Human Rights Committee to organize the event.
The marchers began at Beverly High School and walked down Sohier Road, Cabot Street, Elliott Street, Rantoul Street, back to Cabot Street and up Herrick Street to the high school. The crowd then gathered and listened to speeches by student organizers, clergy, Mayor Mike Cahill, Police Chief John LeLacheur and others.
“Seeing our country literally getting turned upside down really hit us,” said Amanda Ramos, one of the student organizers. “It wasn’t enough to just stay silent.”
One of the speakers, Beverly resident Kitia Fisher, said she is the mother of two black children and wants them to have the same opportunities as everyone else.
“I’m here with the hope that we’re making changes and my children won’t have to deal with the micro aggressions and systemic racism that some of us have had to deal with,” she said.
Fisher encouraged people to work on their own biases and “get uncomfortable.” She suggested that parents buy their children black baby dolls and books by writers of color, and take them to diverse playgrounds where they can naturally form friendships.
“It’s never too early and it’s not too late,” she said. “Just make the changes.”
Terrell Greene, a Beverly High graduate who works at the New Liberty Innovation School in Salem, said he attended the rally in part because of the students he works with.
“In my school the white kids are the minority and they’re the ones who are sticking up for their friends and speaking the loudest, because unfortunately it’s the people of color sometimes who can’t find their voice and don’t know what to say,” Greene said. “So when I’m here, I’m representing those kids, I’m representing those families.”
Greene said it “hurts me a little bit” that there weren’t more people of color in the crowd.
Mayor Mike Cahill said he has signed a pledge to review the Beverly Police Department’s policy on the use of force. He said the policy is strong and police train hard on it, but it was still appropriate to review it at this time.
“We’ll work with you together on that in the coming weeks,” he said. “We’ll do the hard work together. We’ll do it as a community and we’ll get to that point where everybody in this community feels and is safe in their daily lives.”
At one point when Cahill was speaking, a man in the crowd yelled, “Hey, Mike, do white lives matter?” The man was surrounded briefly by some of the protesters, but nothing further happened.
LeLacheur, the police chief, said he was asked to speak at the last second and did not have prepared remarks, but said, “Thank you for representing this city in such a marvelous way.”
“This was organized by the youth of this city,” he added. “This police department supports that black lives do matter. We’re all going to work together. You can be pro-police and pro anti-racism. We’re going to do everything we can to make everybody in this city feel safe.”
After the speeches, the student organizers asked everyone to remain silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd lay on the street with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck. Many in the crowd bent down on one knee during the span.
LeLacheur said there were no police incidents involving the event, which lasted for two hours.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.