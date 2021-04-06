Cape Ann's new YMCA is officially open.
The new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road, opened its doors Monday for all programming, classes, pool, gymnasium, yoga and spin studios, after a virtual ribbon cutting which aired in the morning at https://www.northshoreymca.org/glen-t-macleod-ymca-ribbon-cutting
“This is an amazing day for our Y,” said Chris Lovasco, the YMCA of the North Shore’s president and CEO, at the Y’s virtual ribbon cutting. “We are going to be dedicating this Y to the Cape Ann community.”
Costing $31 million, the new building will enable the Y to double its capacity from its old Middle Street home, provide about 300 parking spaces, and bring in natural light with big windows that look out into the green spaces surrounding Gloucester Crossing.
Members of the Y will be able to access Kids Club babysitting, Friday Night Fun, Weekend at the Y, Parent-Child swim, gymnastics and sports classes, physical therapy in partnership with Addison Gilbert Hospital, open swim, gym and gymnastics, splash pad, and all group exercise classes — including new hot yoga, heart-rate enabled spin and aqua circuit training.
The fitness facility at the Middle Street Y has closed but the building will remain open as the home for Y's after-school care until June when the school year concludes.
Once children wrap up their academics, the YMCA of the North Shore will begin demolishing the old building in downtown Gloucester to make way for a new building with 44 apartments for seniors age 62 years and older.
"This (new) Y is going to mean so much to so many different people,” said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester resident. “All generations, all walks of life, all places on Cape Ann and beyond.”
“We need a place to go like this,” Tarr said.