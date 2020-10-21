Jack Good, 'titan among community leaders', dies at 77

ESSEX — Beverly Hospital was hoping to receive a significant donation years ago when CEO Bob Fanning got a phone call from the potential donor’s banker in Chicago.
“He said, ‘I just want to tell you what a fine person Jack Good is and we want to give you a million dollar gift,’” Fanning recalled.
John L. “Jack” Good III of Essex, who was the hospital’s vice president of development, had worked with the donor to encourage what at the time was the hospital’s first million dollar donation. The fact that his personality won over the donor would come as no surprise to anyone who knew Good, who died Sunday at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire after a stroke. He was 77.
Good served as a call firefighter and emergency medical technician in Essex for 40 years. Essex fire Chief Dan Doucette said Good became one the state’s first certified EMTs when Massachusetts first started to license them in the 1970s, and taught many others how to become one.
“Jack advanced the whole process in this area,” Doucette said. “He was always a gentleman and always willing to step up and do anything you asked of him.”
Good volunteered for decades for numerous nonprofit organizations across the North Shore, combining dedication with a genial nature that made him one of the most recognizable people in the region.
“Jack has probably done more in the community on the North Shore than any other person I’ve ever known,” Fanning said. “He’s one of the great volunteers for nonprofit organizations that’s ever existed.”
Good was the public face of Beverly Hospital, where he worked for 25 years as vice president for development, public relations and marketing, and later for Beverly National Bank, Danversbank and People’s United Bank, where he was a vice president.
His leadership roles on boards and communities seemed endless — Beverly Rotary Club, North Shore Chamber of Commerce, North Shore United Way, American Heart Association, Essex National Heritage Commission, and the YMCA of the North Shore, to name a few.
Chris Lovasco, the president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore, called Good a “titan among community leaders.” Last year the Y established the Jack Good Award in his honor.
“He was the most committed man I ever met,” Lovasco said. “He made every person he ever worked with feel so special about their relationship, and he meant that authentically. He just absolutely epitomized community.”
Bonnie Kennedy, Good’s daughter, said her family went to Beverly Hospital every Christmas morning for almost 25 years to give gifts to all the patients.
“From a young age he set an example for us of service before self,” Kennedy said.
Good is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan; his daughter, Bonnie Kennedy; his son, Travis Good; and five grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be limited to a private graveside service.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions in Jack’s name may be made to the Essex Fire Company Equipment Fund, 24 Main St., Essex, MA 01929; The Beverly Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 201, Beverly, MA 01915; or the Immanuel Baptist Church, 45 Central St., Ipswich, MA 01938. To leave a condolence, please visit www.whittier-porter.com.
