SALEM — Jack Welch, a self-described son of Salem who rose to fame as one of the world’s most successful businessmen, died Sunday. He was 84.
Welch grew up on Lovett Street in North Salem, the only child of John Welch Sr., a conductor for Boston and Maine Railroad, and Grace Welch, a homemaker. He went on to become CEO of General Electric Co., transforming the multinational conglomerate into the most valuable company in the world.
Welch was fond of saying he never forgot his roots in Salem and often credited his working-class upbringing for his later success.
“I love Salem and all it gave me,” Welch said in an interview last year with Salem Magazine, a sister publication of the Gloucester Daily Times. “It gave me a chance to get very lucky in the world and have a great life and a great family. I owe Salem a lot.”
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll on Monday called Welch a “legendary son of Salem” and said the city would never forget his contributions to his hometown.
“From Lovett Street to McGlew Park to Salem High School, this community shaped the man that Mr. Welch became and he, in turn, has shaped this community,” Driscoll said in a statement. “His donations and support for causes such as the Boys and Girls Club of Salem, scholarships for deserving students at Salem State, and even funding for the new lights at Bertram Field, have helped make Salem an even better community for all who live here today.”
Welch attended the former Pickering Elementary School and graduated from Salem High School in 1953. His youth was full of pickup baseball games and other sports at an abandoned gravel pit in North Salem known as the “The Pit,” now McGlew Park.
When Welch was asked last year what he learned most on those playing fields, he said, “Grit. Grit. G-R-I-T.”
“You learned how to get up off the floor when you got knocked on your (butt),” he said. “You learned that nothing comes easy. We didn’t have much, but we had a lot of fun. It was a school of hard knocks, because we were the young kids and the older guys were tough on us. There was no namby-pamby.
“You had to struggle for your position on the team. It was real life. You went from right field in the beginning and you gradually worked your way up to shortstop and pitcher. Nothing came easy, but it was a lot of fun. The big kids didn’t make it easy for you. You had to fight your way through it.”
At Salem High, Welch was voted “most talkative and noisiest boy” in his class, and the high school literary magazine said he wanted to “make a million,” according to the book “Jack Welch Speaks: Wit and Wisdom from the World’s Greatest Business Leader.”
Welch was nominated for a Navy ROTC scholarship but did not get it. He went on to the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, becoming the first in his family to go to college. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at UMass, then master’s and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois.
After graduating from Illinois, Welch was hired by General Electric at a salary of $10,500 per year. Two decades later, at age 45, he was named chairman, making him the youngest CEO in the company’s history.
Larry McIntire, who grew up with Welch, said Welch never forgot this hometown. McIntire, who went on to become Salem’s parks and recreation director, said he called Welch one day and told him the city was thinking of putting up lights at Bertram Field.
“I said to him, ‘Jack, obviously we need to have GE lights,’” McIntire recalled. “He said, ‘I’ll take care of it. I’ll have an engineer at your office tomorrow.’”
Examples of Welch’s charity can be seen all over his hometown. He paid for a new altar at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, where he served as an altar boy. He funded scholarships for Salem students at Salem State University and UMass-Amherst. For the last 15 years, he has been contributing about $125,000 a year to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
In the interview with Salem Magazine, Welch said he hung out at the Boys & Girls Club as a kid and called his annual donations “no big deal.”
“They do good work for lots of kids,” he said. “I get satisfaction hearing their stories, so I’m very supportive in a small way. I wanted to give them a break. I got breaks. I’ve been very lucky in my life. It all worked out for me, so I want to help them.”
Joe Nekoroski, another childhood friend from Salem, had an inkling that Welch might turn into a successful businessman. When Welch was 10 years old, Nekoroski said, Welch would buy the local variety store’s lone box of double-bubble gum and sell pieces to the neighborhood kids at twice the price.
“I think he had that spirit already as a young kid,” Nekoroski said.
In retirement, Welch ran the online Jack Welch Management Institute and served as a consultant. He split his time among his homes in Nantucket, New York and Palm Beach, Florida, and a townhouse on Beacon Hill in Boston.
Welch is survived by his third wife, Suzy Welch, and four children from his first marriage.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@sgloucestertimes.com.
