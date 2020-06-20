Jail begins using tablets 

MIDDLETON — The Essex Sheriff's Department has begun issuing inmates tablets that will eventually allow users to have video calls and share emails with family and friends.
The program, which had been in the works since last year, was moved up in part due visitation restrictions due to COVID-19.
Officials say the devices, which when paired with a set of headphones can be used as a phone at a cost of 18 cents a minute, will also improve access to educational and job search services, rehabilitation, ebooks, a law library and, for an additional cost, movies, music, podcasts and games.
“When this pandemic hit, we were forced to close our facility to the public and we knew we needed to accelerate this project for the sake of both the incarcerated and their families,” Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said in a prepared statement announcing the project.
The SecureView devices, which resemble a clear version of a children's tablet, do not connect directly to the internet, so prisoners cannot surf the web or go onto social media.
Instead, the tablets are set up with pre-screened apps. They can also be monitored. And they are encased in a clear cover so officers can see if something is hidden inside or altered.
The company that provides the jail's telephone service, Securus, offered to provide the tablets when the contract was put out to bid again last year. The firm also agreed to drop a minimum $2.65 per call fee and reduced the price per minute from 19 cents to 18 cents.
Some prisoner rights activists have argued that the changes do not go far enough to help inmates and families, who frequently bear the burden of paying for phone service, remain in contact and advocate for all calls to and from a jail to be free.
The tablets themselves and some of the apps will be free to access, but features such as entertainment will cost money, similar to when a streaming service charges to watch a recent release. The devices are now offered at the Middleton Jail but will eventually be given to prisoners at the Lawrence pre-release center known as "The Farm" and at the Salisbury Women in Transition program.
The devices required new wiring at the jail to enable them to wirelessly connect to a server.
The video visits and electronic messaging features should be available in a few months, Coppinger said.
