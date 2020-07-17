BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts workers could see their unemployment benefits shrink by the end of the month when a federal subsidy expires.
The CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in response to the coronavirus outbreak, put an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits into the pockets of workers left jobless by business shutdowns. But the federal subsidy, touted as a lifeline for millions of unemployed Americans, expires July 31.
Members of the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation are pushing to extend the federal subsidy through the end of the year. But the effort faces pushback from the Trump administration and congressional Republicans who argue the sweetened benefits are disincentivizing some people from returning to their jobs.
"A lot of people are relying on these benefits for support," said Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem. "If we don't extend them it's going to mean people going without food, medicine and other essentials."
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said extending the $600 per week jobless benefits is not just crucial to the state's economic stability but ongoing efforts to contain the virus.
"The whole idea of the enhanced benefits was to keep people at home during the pandemic, and when you look at the success of the state in flattening the curve, clearly this kind of program worked," she said. "We're seeing coronavirus cases rise in 41 other states, and we don't want people going back to work sick."
Last month, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion relief package that would extend the extra $600 payments through the end of the year, along with other expiring pandemic relief. But the proposal faces an uncertain fate in the Republican-led Senate, which hasn't taken up the bill.
Republicans and the Trump administration have called for capping the amount of money jobless workers can receive under relief programs. Senate President Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters this week that unemployment insurance will be addressed in the next coronavirus relief bill, but provided no details.
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, who chairs the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, told WBUR's Radio Boston show on Wednesday that he was confident lawmakers will agree to a stimulus package before the end of the month that would extend the $600 per week benefit.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said another 1.3 million workers filed for unemployment benefits, suggesting that many people are still losing their jobs even as the pace of layoffs starts to slow. Nearly 32 million American workers are now receiving jobless benefits, according to the federal agency.
In Massachusetts, there were 23,665 new jobless claims last week, a decline of 3,386 claims from the previous week, according to Thursday's labor data.
Overall, more than 1 million jobless workers are collecting regular state unemployment benefits and federally backed pandemic unemployment assistance intended to help those who aren't eligible for traditional benefits.
Massachusetts boasted some of the most generous unemployment benefits in the nation prior to the pandemic, but the federal subsidy has boosted jobless payouts even higher. The state's average weekly unemployment benefit was $531 in April, the highest in the nation, according to Labor Department statistics.
Employers say the extra $600 benefit has created a disincentive for employees to return to work because some lower-paid workers are making more money being unemployed than they would have at work.
"It's become increasingly problematic, especially now that businesses are reopening and trying to bring workers back," said Chris Carlozzi, Massachusetts director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "We're hearing from employers who say the benefit is serving as a perverse disincentive to return to work."
