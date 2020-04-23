If you happened to be in the vicinity of Middle Street about 5 o'clock Thursday, you might have wondered what all the commotion was about. Horns honking, people whooping and cheering, cars festooned with streamers and balloons.
Had the COVID19 crisis suddenly, miraculously been declared over? Sadly, no. But at 44 Middle St., Joe Favazza was turning 100. And that, even in these days of social distancing, is something to celebrate.
"Oh, we had plans before the pandemic, we were going to throw him a big party, an open house, and invite everyone in," daughter Jolene Erickson told the Times. But as it happened, the birthday boy, still fit as a fiddle, took a seat at the end of the driveway, and, along with his wife Grace, waved like royalty to the passing parade of cars
With seven children, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, the couple had, by their own offspring, been guaranteed a big turnout. And then there were the friends and neighbors amassed over the decades. Married in 1947, Joe and Grace Favazza met in wartime Gloucester when Joe was on leave from the Navy. "It was at a dance," Joe told the Times in an earlier interview, "and I said, ‘Who’s that girl? She’s some dancer!’ And someone said, ‘She’s Tony Aiello’s niece, up from Boston. And here we are.”
"And they still love to dance," Erickson said. "And walk." Until recent years, Erickson says her father walked every day on Stacy Boulevard, where when he was 5 years old he saw the statue of the Man at the Wheel unveiled in a big city ceremony.
Until COVID19 reared its problematic head, Joe Favazza also walked every day from his big house at No. 44 down Middle Street to the YMCA, where, Erickson said he would do two miles on a stationary bike.
Exercise, says Erickson, is definitely one reason her father is still in such good shape. For many years he worked as a custodian at the Fuller School, so that kept him active, and before that he fished, "so we always had fresh fish and later, he grew his own vegetables."
So, no processed food in the Favazza house. No smoking, either. And although the Scotch bottle would come out for guests, Erickson says "it was always dusty."
Joe Favazza, a boy who grew up an Italian-American Tom Sawyer of a kid barefoot “down the Fort," has some great old tales to tell. How as a boy he sold mackerel to Harold Blackburn, how he saw the first talking picture featuring Al Jolson at the North Shore in 1928, and how even a global pandemic could not stop him from being the toast of the town on his 100th birthday.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2707, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.