BEVERLY — The lawyer for a former Beverly school bus driver who allegedly left a 5-year-old boy behind on a school bus one morning last September is asking a judge to reconsider his decision not to dismiss a child endangerment charge.
The motion by David Boutros’ lawyer comes in the wake of a Supreme Judicial Court ruling in another child endangerment case last June, in which the court concluded the actions of an aunt who failed to put her 4-year-old nephew in a proper booster seat before a fatal crash did not amount to reckless or wanton conduct.
The SJC vacated a child endangerment and manslaughter conviction against Suzanne Hardy, finding that she was negligent, not wanton or reckless, when she put the boy in the middle rear seat with a belt, rather than install the booster seat her father had handed to her before she left.
Justice Elspeth Cypher, writing for the court, concluded in that case that “something much greater than negligence is necessary to affirm convictions of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child.”
Boutros was charged after allegedly failing to walk the length of the bus to ensure there were no students on board, on the morning of Sept. 7.
Several hours later, 5-year-old Ian Hyso, who was supposed to have been dropped off at Cove Elementary, decided to walk home from the bus depot. He walked about a third of a mile, managed to cross the busy Gloucester Crossing intersection of Rantoul and Cabot, and made it to the intersection of Rantoul and Elliott streets, where he was struck by a car.
Boutros’ lawyer, Jack Milgram, had argued last March that his client’s actions, if true, were negligent, but were not wanton or reckless, and that he could not have foreseen that a child was at risk of death or permanent serious injury.
That motion was denied, but on Tuesday, Milgram asked Judge Randy Chapman to reconsider it.
Milgram argued that the judge is required to look at the alleged conduct — in this case failing to perform a mandatory walk-through before leaving the bus at the end of a run — and not the resulting harm.
“The SJC found it was not apparent to (Hardy) that her actions would result in grave danger,” Milgram argued. Similarly, he said, his client is charged with leaving the child on a bus, which, he argued was not inherently dangerous.
“At that moment, the child was not put in grave danger,” argued Milgram. “In that moment, the child was not in risk of substantial harm.”
“What happened hours later had nothing to do with this,” he said.
“You leave a child on a bus for several hours,” Chapman responded. “Is it not reasonable to infer that the child is going to eventually walk off the bus?”
“I think it’s too attenuated in time,” Milgram said.
Chapman questioned whether, by that reasoning, a parent who left a child in a hot car could ever be charged.
Prosecutor Heidi Sylvanowicz argued that in “purposely and deliberately ignoring” the requirement to check for children before leaving the bus, then lying to police and insisting he had, Boutros had acted recklessly.
“Why is that protocol in place? Because leaving children on a bus is inherently dangerous,” Sylvanowicz argued.
The Hardy decision “doesn’t change anything,” she argued.
Chapman did not rule but said he expected to issue a decision within two weeks.
Boutros is due back in court on Sept. 25.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
