Judge: Birthday no excuse for missing sex offender treatment

MARBLEHEAD — A man on probation in one of the first cases of “revenge porn” to be prosecuted in the state will spend a week in jail, after he decided to skip a sex offender treatment session because it was his 50th birthday.
“It has to be conveyed to him that this is not an option,” Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler said Tuesday in imposing a week back in custody for Reid Jones.
Jones was released from state prison in February after serving a five-to-seven year prison term for rape, indecent assault and battery and photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude.
“You’re not getting off to a good start,” Drechsler told Jones. “This is serious business. You need to attend these classes. Your birthday is not a good excuse.”
Jones, deemed a level 2 sex offender, who according to the Sex Offender Registry website spends time at two addresses, 17 Nicholson St. in Marblehead and 40 Brookvale St. in Lynn, is currently on five years of probation for identity fraud.
That charge, which he also pleaded guilty to back in 2013, is based on the fact that Jones created a Facebook page using the woman’s name and personal information, then posted photos of her he had taken during the August 2010 sexual assault.
Now-retired Judge Howard Whitehead called the case “particularly malicious.” After Jones’ sentencing in 2013, the woman said the reaction of Jones’ family and friends in the small community of restaurant workers in Marblehead forced her to leave town.
Jones had been working as a cook when he met the victim. Though he had a romantic interest in her, she did not share his feelings and insisted they remain platonic friends, socializing only in groups.
When the woman passed out at a dinner party at the home of a mutual friend, Jones later admitted, she was photographed without her knowledge, including during acts that legally are considered to be rape.
Weeks went by before a mutual friend told her about a Facebook page that included her name and images of her posed in various positions while unconscious. Other photos were also posted on Flickr, a photo sharing site.
Probation officer Todd Angilly told the judge that Jones had missed multiple earlier sex offender treatment sessions starting in June, which led to an administrative hearing before probation officials in September. Jones was told that he could not miss any further sessions.
Then, on Nov. 4, Angilly told the judge he found a voicemail from Jones asking to be excused from the session that evening because it was his birthday. Angilly did not immediately return the call; Jones skipped the session anyway, said the probation officer.
Steve Van Dyke, a lawyer representing Jones for Tuesday’s hearing, said his client had done well while in custody, completing a treatment program, but has found it difficult since leaving prison due to a variety of circumstances, including “paralyzing anxiety,” as well as family infighting that has left his housing situation unstable. Van Dyke said his client has been told by people he knows to kill himself.
That led Jones to check in to a hospital last week, said the lawyer.
He urged Drechsler not to send his client to jail, saying “I believe he’s received the message very loudly.”
Angilly said he was surprised to learn of Jones’ housing and other issues, telling the judge that he would have been available to help find solutions to those problems. He also told the judge that he was not asking for the permanent revocation of probation, only for some sort of sanction for the missed session.
Jones, who was taken into custody in the courtroom, will remain at Middleton Jail until Monday, the judge ordered. When released, he will be put back on probation, monitored by a GPS bracelet.
