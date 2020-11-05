  Judge: City must issue permits for Espresso's   

Following years of disputes between residents and developers, a judge has ordered Gloucester’s City Council to issue special permits for new condominiums to be built at the site of the defunct Espresso’s Italian Grille.
State Land Court Judge Howard P. Speicher determined Monday that the City Council’s 5-3 decision to deny Bevilacqua Company Inc. special permits to build more condominium units at 116 E. Main St. than city ordinances allow was to be annulled. He ordered the requested permits be granted.
“Where, as here, the Gloucester City Council has denied an application for special permits to construct housing for reasons that do not address, in any credible fashion, the factors required to be considered by the Gloucester Zoning Ordinance, the City Council’s decision must be annulled, and the special permits, under the circumstances present here, will be ordered and issued,” Speicher concluded in the trial’s decision.
Developer Paul Bevilacqua’s fight to build eight housing units won out as Speicher determined that the City Council’s decision was legally untenable and was not rationally supported by facts.
The building on 0.68-acre property has been vacant since Espresso's filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2015.
According to the discussion outlined in the Speicher’s decision, City Council made only one singular finding in the affirmative, made no other findings, and gave no reasons for its denial of Bevilacqua's request.
Neighborhood character
The denial of special permits was dubious or otherwise arbitrary as the council's decision should have been made “not on whether the proposed project is simply unpopular,” Speicher wrote, referencing the 49 residents who spoke in opposition to the special permits request. “The special permit granting authority has an obligation to base its decision on the standards that the ordinance requires it to consider.”
The City Council argued that it was justified in denying the requested special permits on four factors, all of which Speicher dismissed in his decision.
The council claimed the proposed development would not be in keeping with the character of the neighborhood, an area of “primarily single and two-family residences.”
“In making this argument, the City Council mis-defines the ‘neighborhood,’ mischaracterizes the character of the neighborhood, and mischaracterizes the proposed development,” Speicher wrote.
Speicher went on to write that the council only chose to look at two single-family dwellings across the street from the property, when there is a five-unit family dwelling, a gas station, and a commercial building owned by the Gloucester Writers Center.
“These two single-family homes in the midst of this eclectic neighborhood can under no rational interpretation be said to ‘define’ the character of this immediate neighborhood,” he added.
Education costs
The council also considered in its denial testimony from former Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier that there likely would be multiple children living in the proposed development that would be attending Gloucester public schools.
The cost of these children's education, the council argued, would not be covered by the real estate taxes likely to be generated by the development.
The city's lawyer Krisna Basu, during an August trial in Land Court, also argued that any children in the new housing units could be a “potential fiscal impact to the public schools.”
Speicher called these claims “speculative at best” and did not credit Safier’s testimony as he does not find him “qualified to offer an expert opinion on the subject.”
Speicher called out the City Council for using this argument, saying is a “legally untenable reason for denial.”
“To deny a special permit to build housing because the occupants of that housing might include children who will attend public schools is to deny those children their constitutional right under the Massachusetts Constitution to a public education,” Speicher concluded.
Revenue and views
The decision also noted that the council failed to provide evidence concerning the projected assessed value of the property once the planned two four-unit buildings are completed and placed into operation, either as condominiums or as eight-unit rentals.
"Without such evidence, it is impossible to estimate even on a speculative basis whether the proposed development would generate enough tax revenue, as developed, to offset the cost of educating up to six children in the public schools," Speicher wrote.
Finally, Speicher said the council must stand down and give the special permits to the Wellesley-based developer because there was no credible evidence that the development would obstruct views or result in visual crowding.
During trial, the City Council had brought Alberta M. Hill, a resident of 139 East Main St., to testify that a new development would obstruct her view of Pilot's Hill.
Speicher discredited Hill's testimony as he questioned her honesty of her residency and did not believe she was competent to testify about obstruction concerns between the two locations.
The judge concluded that City Council's initial decision to deny special permits was in fact "legally untenable, arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable, and otherwise beyond the proper exercise of the City Council's lawful authority."
