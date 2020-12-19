Judge denies bail reduction to former TSA screener charged with exploiting teens 

SALEM — A judge on Friday said he will not reduce the bail of a former TSA screener charged last year with luring teen girls into sex acts in exchange for marijuana, alcohol and Juul pods.
Corey Chambers, 27, "blatantly violated" the terms of his release, Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler said during a hearing. Chambers' attorney was hoping to convince the judge to restore Chambers' original $5,000 bail in the case.
Chambers is facing charges of child rape, indecent assault and battery and child enticement after allegedly using a social media app to communicate with the girls, who are from Peabody and Haverhill. He was working at Logan Airport at the time, but the incidents do not appear to have a connection with his job there.
Chambers' bail was hiked to $25,000 after he allegedly used Instagram while out on bail last year to send messages to one of the girls, encouraging her to recant her story. Prosecutors subsequently obtained a new indictment charging him with witness intimidation.
Chambers' attorneys argued that Chambers suffers from health conditions, including asthma, that put him at a higher risk of serious complications or death if he contracts COVID-19 in custody.
Lawyer Sara Attarchi argued Friday that Chambers, formerly of Methuen, has spent nearly a year in custody and it's not clear how long it will be before his case reaches trial, given the backlog of trials caused by the pandemic.
She also said that the $25,000 bail set last spring by a judge was out of reach for his family.
"He simply cannot make $25,000 bail," said Attarchi.
She asked Drechsler to allow Chambers to post a lower bail and return to being on house arrest at his mother's home in Methuen.
Prosecutor Michael Dulany, meanwhile, argued that if anything, Chambers' bail should be increased given the seriousness of the new charge. Dulany said the fact that the messages were allegedly sent to one of the girls, a 15-year-old from Peabody, after Chambers' original indictment, make the case against him even stronger.
"I don't think his bail should be reduced by a single cent," said Dulany.
As a result of a Supreme Judicial Court decision judges are required to take into account a defendant's financial resources when determining how much bail to set in a case. A judge can, however, exceed that amount if they find that it will not serve as sufficient incentive for a person to return to court.
Attarchi argued that Chambers has never tried to flee from the charges.
Dulany, meanwhile, suggested that the penalty Chambers now faces is both more likely and more severe as a result of the witness intimidation charge, giving him more incentive to disappear if released.
Drechsler appeared to share that view, saying Chambers had violated "very simple and very clear" conditions, including an order that he have no contact with the girls, "and he decided to do so in the most egregious manner possible ... trying to persuade her to change her statement."
A pre-trial hearing in the case is set for Jan. 22.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@glooucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.