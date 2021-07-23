Judge grills school project foes

NEWBURYPORT — An Essex County Superior Court judge appeared poised Thursday to throw out at least part of the lawsuit brought by a group of Gloucester residents who oppose the construction of an elementary school on Mattos Field on Webster Street.
"Just because you can file a lawsuit doesn't mean you should," Judge Thomas Drechsler told the attorneys and plaintiffs at the conclusion of a contentious, nearly 90-minute hearing on the Gloucester's motion to dismiss the case.
The hearing, held in Newburyport, got off to a rocky start, with the first of several tense exchanges between Drechsler and two attorneys representing the "ten taxpayers" group opposing the school plan, led by longtime environmental activist Patricia "Patti" Amaral.
Drechsler repeatedly called out both procedural errors and what he suggested was "misrepresentation" by the plaintiffs of what the law actually requires the city to do.
He also told the plaintiffs' attorneys that while he will follow the law in his decision, "Your clients are attempting to stop what the City Council, the School Committee and others believe is important, for the children of Gloucester to go to a new, state of the art, safe, and comfortable location. That is what you're trying to stop."
The so-called "ten taxpayer" (in this case 14) lawsuit was filed late last year, weeks after voters approved a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to pay for the city's share of the cost of the project. The city plans to build the new school on the site of the current Veterans Elementary at 11 Webster St., and on neighboring Mattos Field. It would house the student bodies and staffs of the East Gloucester and Veterans elementary schools. East Gloucester would be demolished once the new school is built.
The plaintiffs' attorneys, Thomas Kenefick III and John Stewart, contend that both Gloucester and state officials ignored state law, including Article 97 of the state constitution, which protects open space, by failing to follow the proper vetting and approval processes.
But during the hearing they were forced to acknowledge that some allegations in their complaint were based either on issues that have now been addressed by the city or legal errors.
In one exchange, Drechsler pressed the attorneys to show him where the law requires an application for environmental review be filed with the state within 10 days, one of their original complaints.
Stewart initially insisted that it was a "typo" and that he'd referred to the wrong section of the law, as Kenefick scrambled through paperwork and then walked to the back of the courtroom to consult with someone in the audience.
"How could you come to this hearing not prepared to address this?" asked the judge, who accused the lawyers of misrepresenting the law. "Why would you do that?" he asked.
"We didn't do that with any intention to mislead," Kenefick responded.
"I'm a little perplexed why you cite statutes that don't say what you think they say," said the judge.
The plaintiffs also argued that the entire process undertaken by the city to build the new school should be nullified because they believe that only the mayor can act as chair of the School Committee and that the city did not have a parks or playground commission to approve a planned land swap for the school project. But by the end of the hearing, they conceded that they had no legal basis for the claim that the mayor is required to be chair of the School Committee.
New park land
The city, meanwhile, says that it does not believe that Article 97 is being violated because Mattos Field is not specifically designated conservation land. But the city also says it has taken steps to address the "spirit and purpose" of the provision by creating replacement space at the East Gloucester school site and upgrading another playing field in the city once the new school is completed.
To the extent that there were procedural issues with the process, the city's lawyers, Charles "Chip" Payson and Krisna Basu, say that they've addressed them, "out of an abundance of caution," by filing requests for special legislation to clarify the timeline for transfer of the East Gloucester school property for new parkland. They have also received assurance from the state that an environmental impact report is not required.
Basu urged the judge not to consider a new filing in the case, described by the plaintiffs' attorneys as an "emergency" motion to add new information, including an affidavit by Amaral.
Basu said the city served the opponents in April with its motion to dismiss the case on summary judgment. "Eleven weeks later they serve an affidavit as an emergency motion." She said none of the new material in the affidavit relates to the residents' original complaint and called their references now to Community Preservation Act funds spent at Mattos Field "completely irrelevant."
Drechsler pressed Kenefick and Stewart as to why they filed that emergency motion to submit additional materials, including a lengthy affidavit from Amaral, without following a standard procedure — giving notice to the other side. He also questioned why they opted to commingle allegations in the original December complaint with new information in their motion last week.
Affidavit concerns
The judge also disapproved of Amaral's affidavit, saying it was "80 percent legal argument" from someone who, the judge eventually learned, after some apparent miscommunication, is not an attorney.
"Is she a lawyer?" asked the judge. Stewart began nodding but did not answer verbally. It was not clear whether he was nodding in response to the judge or to something Kenefick appeared to be saying at the same time.
"Is she a legal expert?" the judge continued. Stewart suggested that the judge could "parse" out the portions of the affidavit that were strictly Amaral's opinion.
The judge continued to press the question, and eventually Stewart clarified that Amaral is not an attorney.
"So she's not a lawyer," said the judge. "Originally you said she was a lawyer."
"How can a layperson," Drechsler started. "How would I possibly consider her opinion? If I do that I think I have to give the city of Gloucester an opportunity to get potentially hundreds of people with a different opinion."
The judge also questioned the reason for including in the emergency motion details that are not directly relevant to the original complaint, including the amount of Community Preservation Act money spent to update Mattos Field in the years before it was designated for a new school.
In the future
The existence of the lawsuit could hinder the city's efforts to begin receiving reimbursements from the state for its share of the new school project's costs if it continues to remain active.
Both the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Massachusetts School Building Authority are asking the judge to dismiss them from the lawsuit, saying that the plaintiffs lack standing and the court lacks jurisdiction on the particular issues raised in the complaint.
Carl Valvo of the School Building Authority urged the judge to act quickly, noting that the cost of the project is only likely to go up the longer it is delayed.
While opponents of the plan have also cited concerns over equity and the issue of creating new open space in the generally more affluent eastern end of the city while taking it away in the more densely-settled and poorer area near Webster Street, that is not an issue specifically addressed in the lawsuit.
And in filings with the state, the city says that of the potential locations for a new school, the Veterans Memorial Elementary School site would have the least impact on the environment .
Drechsler took the matter under advisement but said he expects to decide soon whether to grant the city's request to dismiss the case.
