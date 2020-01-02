A judge is mulling whether to shave a year off the probation of a man who was drunk when he crashed head-on into a police cruiser in Gloucester four years ago, causing career-ending injuries to the officer.
Prosecutors oppose the request, though a judge had offered the early probation termination as an incentive for Joseph Loiacano during his plea hearing 2 1/2 years ago. The request also comes just two weeks after the injured officer, Kevin Muise, received final approval of his accidental disability retirement.
Loiacano, 44, of Gloucester, pleaded guilty in 2017 to drunken driving causing serious bodily injury, second offense drunken driving, and assault and battery. He was ordered to serve 13 months in jail, followed by three years of probation.
But at Loiacano's sentencing, Judge Thomas Drechsler had offered that if Loiacano complied with all of the conditions of his probation, he could seek to have it terminated a year early.
On Thursday at the Salem courthouse, Loiacano and his attorney, Elliot Weinstein, asked Drechsler to end Loiacano's probation, saying his client has "done everything possible" to rehabilitate himself. Weinstein said Loiacano has had no violations of his conditions, has passed "hundreds" of random alcohol tests and is committed to following a 12-step program.
Early termination of his probation would allow Loiacano, who has worked in a business selling distressed properties, to resume his career, with a job offer waiting for him in Nevada, said the lawyer.
But prosecutor Christina Ronan, who had asked for a longer sentence back in 2017, opposed the request, saying Muise is still suffering with the effects of the October 2015 crash, and that while Loiacano wants to move forward in his life and career, his victim cannot.
Muise had to undergo spinal fusion surgery and suffers ongoing pain, with scar tissue the size of golf balls in his back. His application for accidental disability retirement was given final approval on Dec. 18, the prosecutor said.
On the evening of the crash, Loiacano, with a blood alcohol of .19 (more than twice the legal limit of .08) was traveling 60 mph down Main Street after a night of "bar hopping" in downtown Gloucester, Ronan said during Loiacano's sentencing in 2017. Muise was in a Gloucester police cruiser.
Muise suffered a broken neck, a concussion that left him with dizzy spells, a torn rotator cuff, bulging disks and alternating pain and numbness in his arm, leg and back, he said during the sentencing hearing.
On Thursday, a probation officer told the judge that while Loiacano had no formal violations, he did have an administrative hearing last month after one of his random tests showed a blood alcohol level of .019, which is below the threshold for a potential probation violation.
Drechsler said he would take the matter under advisement, telling the lawyers he wanted to look back at his notes from the sentencing and the docket before ruling. He hinted at a decision that might end Loiacano's probation earlier than scheduled, but not for several additional months.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.