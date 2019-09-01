Judge: no double jeopardy in doctor's retrial

PEABODY — A judge has rejected the "double jeopardy" claim of a former Peabody neurologist charged with sexually assaulting a patient 2 1/2 years ago, and will allow prosecutors to retry the case.
In a decision last week, Peabody District Court Judge James Barretto disagreed with Dr. Walter Levitsky's claim that no judge or jury could have found him guilty based on the evidence presented during his first trial back in May.
That trial ended with a hung jury and mistrial. Prosecutors want to retry Levitsky, 86, on a charge of indecent assault and battery.
Levitsky's lawyer, Joseph Daniel Mulhall, argued in a motion that prosecutors had not proven that the patient did not consent to what Levitsky called a "breast exam," and that because of that, they could not seek to retry the case. A retrial, Mulhall argued in his motion, would amount to "double jeopardy," being tried twice for the same charge, which is prohibited by the Constitution.
But in his ruling, Barretto pointed to his earlier decisions during the trial, when he found that the prosecutor had, in fact, presented sufficient evidence of all of the required elements, including a lack of consent, for the case to go to the jury.
Levitsky testified that he had touched the patient's breasts as part of an exam. During the exam, he made comments about his preferences and their appearance, something he testified was an effort to reassure her about her appearance. He also called her "sexy" at the conclusion of the exam.
In her testimony, the patient, a woman in her 40s who was receiving a monthly Vivitrol shot to manage her alcohol dependency, testified that Levitsky never offered her a medical explanation for touching her breasts, nor did she ever give him permission.
A colleague in the law firm where the woman works corroborated her account, saying that when she arrived to work, she told him that appeared "distressed and confused" by what had just happened.
"A close examination of the trial transcript reveals that the commonwealth's case did not deteriorate between the time (it) rested and the close of all evidence," Barretto wrote.
Under the legal standard of viewing the evidence "in the light most favorable" to the prosecution, the judge said, he concluded during the trial that the evidence was sufficient for a jury to potentially find Levitsky guilty, and denied Mulhall's motions for required findings of "not guilty."
Barretto ordered that a new trial be scheduled at the next hearing in the case, which is set for Sept. 20.
Mulhall did not return several calls for comment last week.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.