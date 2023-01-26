A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday lifting the original order barring Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley from Gloucester High during school hours or at school-sponsored events through the rest of the school year.
U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper ‘s Jan. 24 decision found the original no trespass order dated Nov. 14, 2022, “overbroad even given the alleged concern articulated by Defendants.” The original order was issued by the schools due to a text exchange with a minor Worthley met at a bake sale at the high school where he voted on Nov. 8.
“Worthley won, resoundingly, period,” said Worthley’s attorney, Marc Randazza of Gloucester, in a text message in response to questions about his client’s First Amendment and due process lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Boston. The suit was brought against Superintendent Ben Lummis and the Gloucester School Committee.
The decision found that while the schools’ interest in student safety is significant, “without more factual development that shows how Worthley poses a safety risk to any students at GHS or that such concern could not be remedied by less restrictive means, this harm remains illusory and does not outweigh Worthley’s demonstrated harm.”
“She saw an injustice and she rectified it. I am relieved to have this step behind me,” said Worthley in an interview about the ruling for injunctive relief.
However, according to the superintendent’s office, a modified no-trespass order dated Jan. 13 remains in effect on Worthley for the rest of the school year. A footnote to Tuesday’s decision reads “the enforceability of the January 13th Order is not before the Court and the Court does not reach it.”
“Although we are disappointed by the Court’s decision to lift the initial no trespass order, we will continue to work with Mr. Worthley to come to a reasonable solution that adequately addresses the Superintendent and School Committee’s initial concerns and those of Mr. Worthley,” according to a statement provided by the schools’ attorney, Matthew Hamel.
Modified no-trespass order
The modified order bars Worthley from entering the high school while school is in session, prohibits him from representing himself as a representative of school-sponsored volunteer events and from soliciting personal information from students while on school property.
The modified order spells out eight school-sponsored events Worthley could attend in his role as a councilor, among them the National Honor Society Induction Ceremony in March, the spring musical in April and graduation in June.
Worthley could also appear at school-sponsored events that are generally open to the public provided he conforms to certain school policies, or those related to his duties as a parent. The modified no-trespass order states that a person trespassing in violation of it could be arrested without a warrant.
In a Jan. 19 filing, Randazza argued the modified no-trespass order “contains restrictions on Councilor Worthley that violate the Constitution in other, new offensive ways.”
“The judge commented on that and simply said this would be a ruling for another day if the school continued with that amended no-trespass order,” Worthley said. He added the judge indicated the schools would likely fail on the merits of this amended order.
Case background
Worthley brought the suit after he engaged in a text exchange with a 16-year-old high school student he met at a student bake sale after he voted at the polls in November, according to court documents.
According to the suit, shortly after the two exchanged phone numbers, Worthley texted the student about reinvigorating volunteerism in the community. The student responded at 9:30 p.m., apologizing for the late text and declining Worthley’s offer to participate.
“This is definitely not too late. I wouldn’t advise it but I was up until 4am last nigh [sic] and at a meeting at 8 am,” Worthley said in texts contained in the lawsuit.
The students’ parents, concerned about the texts’ appropriateness, brought the issue to school officials. Worthley met with city officials on Nov. 14 and alleges he was presented with an unsigned no trespass order that Lummis issued later that day, according to court documents.
Worthley has repeatedly denied the texts were inappropriate but were an attempt to enlist students in a volunteer corps in Gloucester. Lummis put out a statement after the original no-trespass order was issued stating that “no student was ever in danger.”
“And if they want us to keep litigating, we will,” Randazza said in a text about the state of the case. Casper’s decision states that although the schools had rejected Worthley’s settlement offer, “they were engaged in further settlement discussions, which remain ongoing.’”
Worthley said in an interview there has been a lack of communication from the beginning from school officials, forcing him to bring the case before a judge.
“I owe it to my family and my children to protect my good name,” he said.
Council back-and-forth
On Tuesday, at the end of City Council’s more than five-hour meeting on Zoom, Worthley addressed the case and thanked people for treating him fairly.
“But the judge did make a decision, the ruling came in today, 100% in my favor and I don’t want to gloat, I just want to make that known,” Worthley told the council.
“While his court case may be done,” said Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, “we haven’t been speaking on this issue because we have been prevented by the lawyers from doing so. I’m not entirely sure I’m comfortable with the actions that led up to the entire situation and I’m not sure that we are completely done with this as a council.”
“That’s fine,” Worthley chimed in as Grow spoke.
Grow said he thought the council may have to figure out “whether or not appropriate behavior by councilors on school grounds is something we should be worried about.”
“You may be creating another lawsuit here, but go ahead Councilor Grow,” Worthley said before their back-and-forth ended.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.