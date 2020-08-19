Judge offers Gloucester nanny jail term in Manchester theft case

SALEM — A once-trusted caretaker charged with stealing more than $157,000 from a Manchester-by-the-Sea family could end up serving just a few months in jail if she accepts a Salem judge’s proposed jail term and pleads guilty.
Superior Court Judge David Deakin said “state prison is not warranted” for Rebecca “Becki” Carson, 37, a former teacher and nanny from Gloucester with no criminal record. “It is very rare in this commonwealth that someone goes from having no record of convictions to the state prison,” as prosecutors were asking — and that state sentencing guidelines suggest.
Instead, Deakin offered to impose a 2 1/2-year jail term, with one year to be served and the balance suspended, during which Carson would be on probation.
Under state parole eligibility rules, Carson could seek parole after serving half of the sentence, about six months.
While it is less time than the three years in state prison requested by prosecutor Susan Dolhun, Carson’s attorney was asking for probation.
Carson was given a month to decide. She is due back on Sept. 17 either to plead guilty to felony larceny charges or to ask for a trial.
The hearing Wednesday was a do-over of one last month before Judge Salim Tabit, who realized during victim impact statements that one of his children is friends with one of the children of victims Mark and Cindy Ross.
Deakin listened to a recording of that earlier hearing, then picked up where Tabit left off, hearing from the couple.
Mark Ross also took the opportunity to dispute some of the assertions in a defense sentencing memorandum, including that they never gave Carson permission to use their checkbook.
“There is no remorse here,” Ross told the judge. “There was no remorse here until she was caught.”
Cindy Ross told the judge about the emotional impact of the crime, the sleepless nights and pain she compared to being “stabbed in the gut” when she thinks of the betrayal and of Carson’s “devious and deceitful behavior.”
Carson’s offers to drop by with gifts or meals, or to show their teenage daughter how to use skincare and makeup she was selling through Mary Kay were, the Rosses said, simply a ruse to get inside the home. “She was using them as pawns to steal more checks,” said Cindy Ross. “For that, there is no forgiveness.”
It was “excruciating” to have to tell her children to call the police if they saw Carson and to cut off all contact with her, she said.
Dolhun told the judge her three-year recommendation was based on the length of time the thefts went on — more than five years — the amount of money taken, and the breach of trust.
She said she sees no evidence of remorse and no urgent need for the money, such as an addiction or hard times.
“This case is just about greed,” Dolhun said.
She also suggested that Carson’s offer of restitution was meaningless.
“Realistically, the defendant has no ability to pay them back,” Dolhun said. “Even if the defendant were to pay a nominal amount, $500 a month, it would take 26 years, and each month when the check came in the Rosses would be forced to re-live this.”
‘A mouse taking scraps’
Carson’s attorney, Edward McNaught, had hoped to convince Deakin to put Carson on probation with the understanding that she would make efforts toward paying restitution.
McNaught described Carson’s upbringing outside Rochester, New York, where he said she was the daughter of a troubled Vietnam veteran and a nurse, both of whom ended up on disability income.
Carson’s home was infested with mice and cluttered to the point where she wasn’t allowed to have friends over nor tell anyone about the situation for fear of being taken by child services, McNaught said. She was taught to keep up a normal appearance to the outside world, something he said later played a role in her crimes.
Carson graduated from Gordon College and what is now Simmons University, where she earned a master’s degree, according to her lawyer.
She began working for the family soon after that. She also taught at Landmark School and began selling Mary Kay cosmetics.
After graduation, she was introduced to the Rosses. Their large home, with tennis courts and an in-ground pool, left her “awestruck at the absolute luxury and unlimited wealth,” McNaught said.
“From her perspective, as the behavior evolved, she viewed herself in the role of a mouse taking scraps from the table of the Rosses, and that is at least part of the explanation,” he said.
Dolhun later pointed out that the school provided housing for Carson and that she’d sold enough Mary Kay to be given a vehicle.
McNaught also detailed Carson’s diagnosis of anxiety and depression, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and the recent birth of a son, her first child. He urged the judge to consider a 2006 decision by then-Superior Court Judge Peter Agnes in another larceny case, in which he imposed 15 years of probation and ordered the defendant to pay restitution.
McNaught quoted Agnes as writing that prison terms “might make people feel good, but it doesn’t advance public safety and it doesn’t prevent crime,” and that imprisonment “should only be imposed when it is essential to public safety.” He ordered the defendant in that case to make $100 a month payments to reimburse the state for public assistance she had fraudulently collected.
It was not clear during the hearing whether either Deakin or McNaught was aware of the ultimate outcome of that case. Agnes was later forced to acknowledge that he hadn’t been made aware of Jennifer Stevanovich’s $500 a month lease for a Mercedes SUV — which he allowed her to keep because paying the early termination penalty would affect her ability to pay restitution. Then, six months later, she was arrested for shoplifting; police found the Mercedes stuffed with merchandise stolen earlier that day from the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire. Stevanovich’s probation was revoked and she was sent to state prison for three to five years.
