Judge orders lawyer detained without bail in rape case 

SALEM — A well-known defense attorney was ordered detained until trial following a hearing Thursday after being charged last week with raping an acquaintance in her Boston apartment after a night out.
Prosecutors also revealed in court that two new accusers have come forward to say that Gary Zerola sexually assaulted them as far back as 1996 — accusations that fall outside of the statute of limitations. Those women told police they now feel bad that they did not speak up sooner, prosecutor Ian Polumbaum told a Boston Municipal Court judge Thursday.
Zerola, 49, of Salem, who once worked as a prosecutor in Essex County, has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him last week. It’s the fifth time he’s faced a rape charge in court since the mid-2000s. Zerola has been found not guilty in three of those cases.
A fourth allegation from 2016 is still pending.
Polumbaum argued that Zerola “has drawn on his experiences as both a criminal defense attorney and a rape defendant to avoid consequences.”
Polumbaum said the victim told investigators that when she woke up to find Zerola in her bed raping her, he said, “Don’t you remember you asked me to take your key and come back?” which, the prosecutor suggested, “was laying the groundwork for a consent defense.”
Polumbaum told the court in the memo that two victims from the 1990s came forward only after hearing that he had been arrested on a new charge while out on bail in the 2016 case.
Zerola’s lawyer, Joseph Krowski, argued that it was unfair for the court to consider prior allegations that resulted in acquittals, or uncharged conduct, and disputed the prosecution’s characterization of the evidence.
He called a witness, attorney Anthony Annino, who testified that a call Zerola made to a police officer to ask whether people were checked for warrants before being allowed to board a plane was at his behest. Annino testified that he had a client who had raised the question.
Krowski said the “very old” allegations “came out of the woodwork,” and said not only are the cases outside of the statute of limitations but had never been vetted.
He also said that there are holes in the pending 2016 case.
“He’s confident about his defense and he’s confident how this will turn out for him,” Krowski said. He asked the court to order a GPS and curfew or home confinement.
He also raised concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19. “These jails are on fire,” Krowski said.
Polumbaum challenged that assertion, saying “Mr. Zerola ... based on the conduct described in this case and even apart from the offense charged, certainly didn’t display any concern for contracting or spreading the virus during these events,” which included attending a party at a restaurant that was supposed to have been shut down due to the pandemic.
Judge Thomas Horgan granted the prosecution’s request for detention for up to 120 days and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Feb. 22.
“The court agreed with our position that Mr. Zerola is a danger to the community,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins in a press release. “He has a history of rape allegations dating back to 1996. He was out on bail for a separate rape indictment when this most recent attack allegedly occurred.”
