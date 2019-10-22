A judge has thrown out a special permit the Gloucester City Council granted a New Hampshire man two years ago to build a new house on 9 1/2-foot pilings along Wingaersheek Road.
This development effectively kills the project, as it's currently designed, before Lawrence Costa had a chance to begin construction, and represents a victory for his neighbors.
In a ruling dated Oct. 15, Essex Superior Court Judge Salim Rodriguez Tabit granted a motion for summary judgment sought by Ann Marie Lindquist, a neighbor to Costa's proposed new house, who had filed a lawsuit challenging the council's approval of a permit for Costa on May 9, 2017.
Along with Lindquist, who owns property at 101A and 101B Wingaersheek, neighbor Stephen C. Archer, at 103 Wingaersheek, had also filed suit. His suit was later consolidated into Lindquist's case, and he since filed a motion to join her request for summary judgment, court records show.
In her motion, Lindquist argued that the council's decision to allow the project was "arbitrary, capricious and in excess of the Council's authority." Tabit's ruling annuls the permit.
The decision halts any go-ahead Costa had been granted to build his planned house, which required the special permit to exceed the city's 30-foot height ordinance in order to build up to 39 1/2 feet, on land for which he has a purchase-and-sale agreement at 105-107 Wingaersheek Road.
The sale agreement, however, is contingent on Costa being able to build the house he wants, and he confirmed Monday that none of the work has begun.
His request for a height variance was motivated, in part, by Federal Emergency Management Agency regulations limiting construction in coastal flood zones.
Under the city's zoning ordinances, a builder can exceed the 30-foot limit with approval from the city's zoning board, but must obtain a special council permit to top 35 feet. The property, now assessed at $2.1 million, is currently owned by Craig Hawley, of Winter Spring, Florida, and includes a house built in 1929, according to city records.
FEMA connections
Costa — a Gloucester native who now lives in Nottingham, New Hampshire, but also owns a $2.4 million house at 125 Wingaersheek Road and the so-called Terra Firma property on Gloucester's Back Shore, which he bought for $3.8 million in November 2017 — emphasized Monday that his plans called for building on a part of the sloping property that rests just 4 feet above sea level.
But, he said, the pilings comply with FEMA rules by raising the living areas of the new home to a safe level. The pilings also led him to seek the height variance for the house's overall design.
"My house (under the council permit) would not be the tallest house on the beach," he said, citing the sloping lot and the overall elevation of nearby homes.
Costa said he plans to return to the council to seek a new permit — possibly one that would allow the house to be built on higher ground.
"In that case, even if I stayed within (the city's height ordinance), it would block the views of the neighbors, and that's what I was trying to avoid," he said. "I can't imagine why they would want that, but I could build up there (on the higher ground) right now."
Council President Paul Lundberg, who led the council's Planning and Development subcommittee at the time, noted that the case centered both on the impact the FEMA regulations could have on the city's zoning ordinance for coastal construction, and on weighing the role of a neighbor's ocean view in making any decisions regarding building height.
'Governing views'
In its original decision, the council based its finding largely on the viability of the project and whether it fit the character of the neighbor — not whether it would block anyone's view.
During discussions before the council vote, councilor Melissa Cox noted that the panel could not be responsible for governing people's views from their home. Then-councilor Joseph Orlando, Jr. also referred to state building codes, saying there was "very little doubt" on that point — that no one has a right to a view, unless they have a property right next to the water.
The city's ordinance, however, includes a provision that says a special permit can be granted only if a project would not be "detrimental ... because of the obstruction of views, overshadowing of other properties, impairment of utilities or other adverse impacts."
"I'm scratching my head a bit, to tell you the truth," Lundberg said Monday. "And what the ruling does not address — something that needs to be addressed — is that how these FEMA regulations really affect our zoning ordinance. That's something we have to talk about.
"If (Costa's proposal) comes back to us, we'll take everything into account," Lundberg added. "We always try to do the right thing, but this is a discussion that I think we need to have."
Costa said he believes that, given the FEMA guidelines, the city should revisit the zoning ordinance and height regulations.
"I think the city has to go in and address this whole thing," he said. "Any time any storm that would ever come in and bring significant damage, I would suspect that 60 percent of the houses in the flood plain would not be able to rebuild, That's something the city has to think about."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or via email at rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
