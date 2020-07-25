Judge won't release DCF records to accused child rapist 

PEABODY — A judge has denied a former TSA screener's request to access Department of Children and Families records of two teenage girls he's charged with sexually exploiting in exchange for alcohol, marijuana and Juul pods.
Corey Chambers, 26, of 34 Hideaway Lane, Methuen, is awaiting trial on charges of child rape, child enticement, indecent assault and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, stemming from allegations by two teenage girls, who were 14 and 15 at the time. His attorney revealed in court Friday that a third girl has also made allegations against Chambers.
Chambers' lawyer, Sara Attarchi, was seeking access to DCF reports covering a two-year time frame, though she acknowledged that she's not aware of any specific information that would either be relevant to Chambers' defense or admissible at trial.
During a hearing before Salem Superior Court Judge Salim Tabit on Friday, prosecutor Kate MacDougall called the defense request "just a pure, unfettered fishing expedition" for material to attempt to discredit the girls.
Tabit said that while he understands the challenges faced by a defense lawyer, he is also bound by the law limiting access to such records under most circumstances.
"The (Supreme Judicial Court) has been very clear on this," said Tabit. "I just don't see anything in the affidavit why anything in those reports would be relevant or admissible."
"I don't know what I don't know," Attarchi responded, telling the judge that one report she does have refers to an injury that one teenager blamed on someone, but which may have been self-inflicted.
MacDougall said her office had turned over all of the DCF records in its possession. She also said to her knowledge, earlier DCF reports regarding the teens were found to be unsupported.
She also accused Attarchi of "playing a little fast and loose" regarding the time frame, noting that the lawyer had requested two years' worth of records. The interactions between Chambers and the girls covers only a four-month period.
Prosecutors allege that Chambers was communicating with teenage girls on Snapchat, offering them alcohol, marijuana, and Juul vape pods in exchange for letting him engage in various acts with them.
Chambers, who has a history that includes a bomb threat to Medford High School and a history of inappropriate sexual behavior, was working as a screener for the TSA when he was arrested at Logan Airport on the charges last summer.
After Chambers was released on bail, prosecutors say he attempted to convince one of the girls to stop cooperating with the prosecution, leading a judge to revoke his bail in the case.
A status hearing in the case is set for Sept. 11. Attarchi and MacDougall told the judge they anticipate that he will be under indictment in a case involving a third girl by then.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.