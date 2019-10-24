SALEM — Two of the state's top judges have written a letter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement asking the federal agency to stop deporting defendants whose state court cases — some as serious as child rape and attempted murder — are still pending.
The letter, from Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants and Trial Court Administrative Chief Justice Paula Carey, is the latest example of the strains in the relationship between Massachusetts and federal officials on the controversial issue of deportations.
"In the interests of justice, we strongly urge you to cease the removal of defendants by ICE during the pendency of criminal charges in our state courts without advance notice to the court and the relevant district attorney," Gants and Carey wrote in the letter, addressed to Marco Charles, the acting field office director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations division.
"Removal of state criminal defendants pending trial severely, and often irreparably, interferes with the state criminal process," Gants and Carey wrote. "Among other things it prevents victims from having their day in court, denies defendants the opportunity to be exonerated, and allows defendants who would otherwise be convicted to escape punishment."
It cites 13 Superior Court cases — more than half of them in Essex County, including child rapes, attempted murder and heroin and cocaine trafficking cases — in which defendants were removed from the United States before they could stand trial.
Among them is a case that the Times' sister papers, The Salem News and The Eagle-Tribune, reported on last year, that of Victor Ramirez, charged in 2016 with raping a girl repeatedly over an eight-year period, starting when she was 10, in Lawrence. Ramirez was deported to Guatemala last year, before he could stand trial.
Charles defended his agency's actions in response to a request for comment.
"ICE considers all factors prior to removing an individual from the United States, including ongoing criminal proceedings," Charles said in an emailed statement.
Year of concerns
The issue has been raised since last year by prosecutors, public defenders and judges in Massachusetts — though there has not been agreement as to how to resolve the issue.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett raised concerns about deportations of both defendants and victims or witnesses prior to trial following the Ramirez case. At the time, he said the victim in that case was deprived of justice. He declined to comment Thursday on the letter from Gants and Carey.
Earlier this year, Blodgett's office did get ICE to bring a fugitive in a 2016 Lawrence stabbing case, Willy Antonio Hernandez Camilo, back to Massachusetts to stand trial, despite a deportation order.
Meanwhile, the district attorneys in Suffolk and Middlesex counties went to court earlier this year to block ICE from taking custody of defendants being released from state custody at courthouses.
Anthony Benedetti, chief legal counsel for the state's public defender agency, the Committee for Public Counsel Services, said he shares the view of the justices.
"ICE must stop ripping our clients away from their right to a fair trial, and we agree with Chief Justices Gants and Carey that this is a practice that severely interferes with the state criminal process," Benedetti said in an emailed response. "We urge ICE to consider the wishes of Massachusetts prosecutors, judges and public defenders and allow our criminal justice system to operate unimpeded."
The judges also acknowledged in the letter that their list — compiled from information provided by the regional administrative judges in Essex and Middlesex counties and from news accounts of a case in Suffolk County — is not comprehensive. "These cases should be understood, therefore, only as illustrative examples of a pattern of conduct," the justices wrote. "And we are aware that comparable removals of criminal defendants without the knowledge of the court or the district attorney are occurring in our district courts and in our Boston Municipal Court."
Local cases
Besides Ramirez, the cases in Essex County in which defendants were deported before trial, after posting bail and then being taken into ICE custody include:
-- Jose Arias, indicted on heroin trafficking charges in 2014 and deported in 2017, after posting $100,000 bail.
-- Jimmy Reynoso, indicted in an attempted murder in 2015, then deported a few months later, after posting $1,000 bail.
-- Alejandro Macario, indicted in 2016 on child rape charges, then deported after posting $7,500 bail.
-- Deby Rosario-Soto, indicted in 2017 on cocaine trafficking charges, who was deported after posting $50,000 bail.
-- Santo Baez Arias of Lawrence, indicted in a fentanyl possession with intent to distribute case in 2018 and deported after posting $25,000.
-- Cesarin Peguero-Soto, indicted on a cocaine trafficking charge in 2017 and released on $40,000 bail.
Ramirez was initially held on $50,000 bail, but that bail was reduced in September 2017 as a result of a delay in his trial due to the victim's medical condition. He posted bail and was taken into custody by ICE officials.
ICE officials refused to bring Ramirez to court for his trial, first scheduled in January and then again in March.
Before he could stand trial, however, Ramirez was deported to Guatemala, officials confirmed.
The then-acting field director for enforcement and removal at ICE, Thomas Brophy, told the newspapers in May 2018 that the agency had wanted a written guarantee that the state would return a defendant to ICE at the conclusion of a state court case, in the wake of the SJC's ruling that state court judges were not required to honor civil "detainers" from ICE.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis
