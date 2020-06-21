ROCKPORT — About 200 people attended an hour-long vigil Friday celebrating Juneteenth and affirming that black lives matter.
Juneteenth has long been celebrated in recognition of the date — June 19, 1865 — when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free. The emancipation of slaves in confederate states had occurred two years prior with the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, but slave owners in Texas hadn’t acknowledged President Abraham Lincoln's order. The day has become more significant in the wake of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black men and women at the hands of the police.
Participants, included a number of Cape Ann clergy and Rockport police chief John Horvath, gathered on the lawn of the First Congregational Church in downtown Rockport. Many held signs supporting Black Lives Matter, said the names of black lives lost to police brutality, and spoke for racial justice and the need to reform the way in which police fulfill their responsibilities to serve and protect the public.
Social distancing and the wearing of protective masks due to the coronavirus pandemic was observed by the men, women and children in attendence.
First Congregational and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport co-sponsored the vigil.