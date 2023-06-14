Cape Ann is celebrating Juneteenth, the oldest national commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. with music, dance and food, as well as services, readings and discussion.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., which came in 1865, a full two and half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862.
Events in Gloucester mostly center at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., on Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a day to reflect on how far we've come and how far we need to go, and the events are free to all.
The day will begin at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., when US Marine Master Sgt. Carcell DuBose and members of Gloucester High School JROTC raise the Juneteenth flag. Members of the North Shore Juneteenth Association and Mayor Greg Verga will offer opening remarks.
As part of the state's 2023 commemoration of Juneteenth, there will be 40 group readings and discussions of Frederick Douglass' profoundly challenging 1852 speech "What to a slave is the fourth of July?" The "Reading Frederick Douglass Together Program" is also a tribute to the famous abolitionist author, who, after escaping slavery in 1838, lived for some years in Lynn and traveled to Cape Ann on at least one occasion to speak about the abolitionist movement. Douglass was the most celebrated orator of his day.
Here in Gloucester, Denise Washington and Akili Haynes from Pop Up Poetry will read the speech in the museum courtyard at 11:30 a.m.
From noon to 2 p.m., the New England Black Circus will perform in the CAM parking lot.
Also at noon, the mayor will read "Black is a Rainbow Color" by Angela Joy in the Sawyer Free Library Outdoor Amphitheater.
Pop Up Poetry's Washington and Jaynes will recite in the CAM Courtyard at 12:30 p.m.
At 1 p.m., there will be Yoga and Sound Healing with Sarah DeCruz and Taylor in the CAM Sculpture Garden.
Gloucester 400+ sponsors the capoeira performance in the CAM parking lot at 2:30 p.m.
And from 3 to 5 p.m., Rhythm Plus Soul performs in the CAM courtyard, sponsored by Rockport Music.
There will also be book and seed giveaways, art activities, free face painting, food from Butter Ur Biscuit and Holy Cow Ice Cream, and more..
For more information about Gloucester's celebration, visit https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucester-juneteenth-celebration-6-18-23/.
In Rockport, on Monday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. a celebration of Juneteenth will take place at First Congregational Church, 12 School St. The afternoon will offer food, music and family activities.