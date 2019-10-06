Junior king, queen begin their reign 

As the Topsfield Fair enters another week of festivities, fairgoers will need to make way for new royalty in town.
On Saturday, the coronation of Topsfield resident Michael Moore III, 7, and Violet Marshall, 8, of Danvers took place at the Topsfield Fair's annual Junior King and Queen Pageant.
Every year, children between the ages of five and eight have the opportunity to enter in Topsfield Fair's Junior King and Queen Pageant.
In contrast to a typical pageant, the Junior King and Queen Pageant Committee asks contestants to compete in casual attire – as to ensure that children feel comfortable.
During the pageant, contestants are interviewed on Trianon Stage and judged according to general appearance, conduct, and personality.
Moore III and Marshall, now fair-royalty, will have the opportunity to serve as a representative of the Fair at local parades and other events throughout the year.
