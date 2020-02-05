MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee has unanimously adopted a budget for the next fiscal year. The $27,061,314 operating budget spending plan is up 3.8% over the current school year.
The budget increase is more steep than usual — increases for the district averaged around 3.3% for the past five years. Health insurance hikes and additional out-of-district tuitions were drivers of the ballooned budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
While state aid and other sources of revenue will pick up some of the slack, the district towns will pay $23,464,801 of the budget, a 3.18 increase from last fiscal year. Manchester will be responsible for 64.35 percent, or $15,099,530, and Essex will pay 35.65 percent, or $8,365,271.
The School Committee voted unanimously in favor of the budget Tuesday during its meeting at Manchester Essex Regional School Middle and High School. Beforehand, district Director of Operations and Finance Avi Urbas delivered what School Committee Chairwoman Shannon Erdmann described as "very, very good news" about next year's health insurance rates and state reimbursement for "circuit breaker" special education students.
The estimated health insurance renewal rate is projected to be 6%, reducing fiscal 2021 spending by $100,000 from what was previously budgeted. In mid-January, the estimate was at 8.5%. During that time frame, the district believed it could save up to $60,000 if the percentage was brought down to 7. Current industry inflation trends are between 7% and 8%.
In addition, the district is expecting $125,000 in reimbursement for last year's exponential costs for some special education students. These "circuit breaker" students, as the state describes them, cost districts 75% more than average special education students. Reimbursements are granted at the end of each fiscal year. If a district is in need of immediate money, the state may chose to administer override support during the school year. According to Urbas, Manchester Essex may be looking to apply for override support during fiscal 2021.
Expected retirements have not changed since mid-January. This cuts the budget down an additional $60,000.
While these saving projections are welcomed news, Urbas stressed they are not guaranteed.
"Where we are now, it's still not perfect information," he said. "They're an educated leap of faith. It's part of the risk process, but we're better (at making these assumptions) where we're at now."
These savings will be used to close off a $375,000 gap between the operating budget and available funds for fiscal 2021. In addition to confirming the final budget, the School Committee granted the district approval use up to $250,000 of the approximately $3.4 million reserve fund for any other expenditures throughout the year.
Michael Cronin
