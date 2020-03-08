$10K gift boosts Rockport observatory project

ROCKPORT — An anonymous donation of $10,000 is rocketing the Rockport Community Observatory project closer to reality.
Bill Waller, a Rockport High School science teacher and project leader, said this donation moves the project ahead with the design phase. The observatory project was inspired by the donation of a research-grade, 12-inch Meade telescope and observatory dome to the Rockport Public Schools.
"With this gift, we will have received donations exceeding $40,000 of the $60,000 estimated to build, electrify, and outfit the observatory," Waller said. "This ambitious project began in summer 2016, when a private citizen living in Newburyport offered the Rockport Public Schools the telescope and fiberglass dome. We are now tantalizingly close to achieving our goal of providing direct telescopic access to myriad wonders of the night sky."
Donors include the Institution for Savings, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Cape Ann Community Foundation, Educational Foundation for Rockport, among other individual donations.
Waller, who holds a doctorate in astronomy from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, described the donated equipment as a "research-class reflecting telescope."
"We foresee siting the observatory just south of the tennis courts on the school campus — near the famous gaga pit — where the light pollution is blessedly low," he said. "Students will help with assembling the observatory and, later on, running public star parties in partnership with school faculty and members of the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club."
Waller said the project, and later the observatory, will have cross-over into helping students develop a range of skills in the fields of in science and technology.
The observatory will benefit not only the students of Rockport, but also community members interested in viewing celestial objects with a high-quality telescope from a dark site, according to school officials.
"I look forward to co-hosting public star parties with my fellow science faculty, students, and members of the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club," said Waller. "Viewing astronomical pictures is great, but seeing the rings of Saturn through the eyepiece of a really good telescope can't be beat."
The Educational Foundation for Rockport has been raising money to build and electrify a structure to house the telescope and dome.
Jamy Buchanan Madeja, president of the Educational Foundation for Rockport, said this project benefits the children on a broad scale.
"Students often learn best when they can experience for themselves, with support rather than an intermediary," she said. " Aand what better way to learn of limitless possibilities than by looking out at the vastness of the universe from one’s own schoolyard?”
The Educational Foundation for Rockport provides enrichment programs, field trips, scholarships, and other support to the public schools. More
More information about the foundation can be found at rockportedfoundation.org. Madeja may be contacted for donor information at 617-227-8410.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
