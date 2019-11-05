$10K given to Wellspring in therapist's memory 

A $10,000 gift will help Wellspring House aid adults it serves achieve their college dreams.
Harmeling Physical Therapy & Sports Fitness Inc., with offices in Gloucester, Manchester, Danvers, Wenham and Wilmington, recently granted $10,000 to Wellspring House’s Robert Clark Rogers Educational Opportunity Fund in honor of Betsy O’Leary Abelson of Gloucester.
Abelson worked as a physical therapist at Harmeling and volunteered at Wellspring in Gloucester until her death in a snowmobiling accident in February.
"She was involved in the annual 'Women Honoring Women' luncheon, Wellspring's biggest fundraiser of the year, for years," said Lisa Robinson, Wellspring’s director of development. "She was to be this year's chairperson."
Robinson said Abelson also supported Wellspring’s work in adult education and homelessness prevention.
The money given in Abelson's memory to The Robert Clark Rogers Educational Opportunity Fund will be used to help adults on Cape Ann and North Shore that Wellspring works with reach their post-secondary educational goals, Robinson said.
"Maybe they need a computer for classes, or a 'T' pass to get to school," Robinson said. "They'll fill out an application with a specific plan for the money to fill a need not covered by scholarships, something that would get in the way of their achieving success."
More information is available by visiting www.wellspringhouse.org.
