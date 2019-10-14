Gloucester schools' partnership with a Danvers biotech company will give all ninth-graders hands-on experiences in their science classrooms.
Cell Signaling Technology's Education in Science Committee will fully fund an $8,000 grant that allow Gloucester High School teachers to create more opportunities for labs, activities, and to purchase necessary equipment to expand students' interaction with class material.
"My initial reaction when I first heard that we were among the grant recipients was pure joy!" said chemistry teacher Carol Cafasso. "It is so thrilling to be able to offer additional enriching and alternative lessons, labs, and activities to our students as a result of increased funding."
Titled "Expanding Science Inquiry at Gloucester High School," the grant will assist the school in increasing student opportunities for inquiry and kinesthetic learning, and group work that improves collaboration and communication skills with a continual integration and reinforcement of various curriculum components and content throughout multiple grade levels.
"The GHS science teachers work to engage students in being passionate about science and the environment, exploring the world and how it works, and to look for careers in science that will fuel their curiosity and quest for understanding and knowledge," wrote Cafasso in the official grant proposal.
The grant will help the high school accomplish its goal "of including every grade nine student in a course offered by the GHS Science Department," wrote Cafasso. "Freshmen students will be exposed to cutting edge technologies through the use of Vernier probes and associated sensing and analytical equipment, preparing them for further enrichment in their upcoming science curriculum."
These developments will directly impact biology, physics, engineering & technology, forensics, biotechnology, marine biology, life science, and chemistry students.
CST is a biotechnology company in Danvers founded by scientists dedicated to providing the world's highest quality, innovative research and diagnostic products to accelerate biological understanding and enable personalized medicine.
CST's owner sets aside $240,000 a year for the company's three grant committees: Education in Science, Protecting the Environment, and Community Grants. As $80,000 was put towards Education in Science, the biotech company used this money to give back to the community through awarding elementary to high schools grant money for their planned projects.
CST received 32 grant proposals last year. Gloucester High School was one of 23 winners.
Rockport schools received $11,900. Rockport Middle School received $7,900 for the development of its Biorobots Program and the high school was granted $4,000 for the Exploring Coastal Biology at Sea and in the Laboratory program.
In addition to Gloucester and Rockport, grant recipients include schools from Salem, Beverly, Danvers, Wakefield, Peabody, Lynn, and Manchester Essex.
On March 9, grant recipients will have the opportunity to visit CST in Danvers and present what they accomplished with their grant money.
"There is nothing comparable to the feeling a science teacher gets when a former student visits after graduation and says how well prepared they were and how successful they are being; particularly when the student is working on a STEM degree," Cafasso said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
