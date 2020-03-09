Whether it is walking a dog or helping with household finances, seniors across Cape Ann and the North Shore have been volunteering to help elders in need.
And now with a $60,791 grant in new funding from the Corporation of National and Community Services, SeniorCare Inc. of 49 Blackburn Center, will be able to continue to support senior volunteer activities through RSVP Volunteers of North Shore for the next year.
"Many local agencies, including SeniorCare, would simply not be able to offer the level of services available to so many people without the help from our volunteers," said Ruth Lindsay, director of SeniorCare's Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). "Through their service, volunteers improve the quality of life for all of us in each of our communities."
The money will go toward paying for a full-time volunteer director and part-time volunteer coordinator who run the operations of the RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore. The grant is one year of an award that gives SeniorCare approximately $60,000 every year for three years.
Sponsored by SeniorCare Inc., RSVP is the largest adult volunteer program in the nation with more than 650 chapters throughout the country.
The RSVP Volunteers of North Shore chapter —350 volunteers strong— supports residents in through delivering Meals on Wheels, transporting elders to and from medical appointment, and providing elders with technology assistance and in-home assistance writing checks and balancing checkbooks.
The chapter serves Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Beverly, Danvers, Hamilton, Ipswich, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem, Topsfield, and Wenham.
Lindsay explained that SeniorCare has been awarded this grant for more than 25 years, enabling its volunteers to be able to go out into the community and serve those who have served others for so many years.
"I have seen a lot of changes and it is exciting and a fun program to work with," Lindsay said, who has been with RSVP for 10 years.
The award was part of a competitive grant process for RSVP, one of three Senior Corps programs administered by Corporation of National and Community Services (CNCS).
Accompanied by the Foster Grandparent Program and the Senior Companion Program, all three Senior Corps programs look to demonstrate the value of the services of older volunteers and the development of relationships between generations.
"By working with students, providing job training, and helping veterans transition into civilian life, volunteers age 55 and over are helping to transform the lives of people they serve," CNCS CEO Wendy Spencer said. "Our communities need the talents and skills of all Americans as we continue moving this nation forward."
The awarded grant is one of 165 RSVP awards presented to volunteer organizations across the country to support senior volunteer activities in areas including education and veterans and military families.
"The dedication of RSVP volunteers shows that service benefits not only organizations, but those who serve as well," Spencer continued.
People age 55 and older interested in volunteering can go to http://thevolunteerlink.org/ for more details.
