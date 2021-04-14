Keating named chief of Rockport Fire Department

ROCKPORT — Kirk Keating will now serve as the town’s permanent fire chief.
He was officially confirmed by selectmen Tuesday night after the Board of Fire Engineers announced its selection on April 6. Keating has served as acting fire chief since former Chief James Doyle was fired by selectmen in February.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Keating told the Times. “I have high hopes we’re going to get this department ahead. There’s approximately six right now and two former firefighters will be coming back, so we’ll be able to step up quick.”
One of Keating’s goals as chief is to “bring morale back.” Besides Doyle being put on administrative leave before being fired, the volunteer firefighters have been fighting against department leadership, seeking the removal of Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. and specifically the town’s appointment of Assistant Police Chief Mark Schmink as emergency service director. The emergency service director’s position has since been suspended temporarily.
A full audit of the Rockport Fire Department by Municipal Resources Inc. is expected to begin sometime in the near future. When that is concluded, the town will consider if an emergency service director is viable for the town. Around 20 to 25 volunteer signed a letter in January stating they would not be participating in the audit.
Keating said he has no new information regarding the audit.
“We’ve trying to get the Board (of Fire Engineers) back together and get back in swing of things with trainings and meetings,” he continued.
Per the town’s charter, the fire chief must be a member of the Board of Fire Engineers. The board is responsible for overseeing the Fire Department’s four companies and personnel, preparing its budgets, approving invoices, payrolls, training, fire reports, record keeping, and equipment purchases and maintenance, according to the town’s bylaws.
In March, selectmen appointed fire Capt. Mark Wonson to the Board of Fire Engineers, filling Doyle’s former seat. Wonson now serves as assistant fire chief along with Abell.
