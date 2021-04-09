SALEM — A designation that affects large swaths of land across the country, including in Massachusetts, is at risk unless lawmakers act in the months ahead.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton met with local leaders and news media in front of the Custom House on Derby Street on Thursday afternoon to call on Congress to protect the Essex National Heritage Area.
The call comes as the act that established the heritage area designation in 1996 is due to expire on Sept. 30. The local designation covers more than 10,000 historic sites across more than 500 square miles in Essex County. The Essex National Heritage Area Permanency Act of 2021 would extend it by 15 years, taking it and heritage areas across the country out to 2036.
“The Essex National Heritage Area generates more than $150 million in economic impact, including 1,800 jobs and $14 million in tax revenue,” Markey said alongside Moulton, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, Heritage Area CEO Annie Harris and state Rep. Paul Tucker. “With a 25-year track record of success, the Essex National Heritage Area has proven that it is more than worthy of robust, long-lasting federal support.”
Moulton noted that the original 1996 act was considered “a good idea that was untested,” and therefore caused Congress to put a sunshine provision on it so it wouldn’t continue in perpetuity if it didn’t work out.
“Clearly they didn’t imagine how successful it would be,” he said. “The Essex National Heritage Area is literally the case study for successful national heritage areas across the country.”
Today there are 30 designated heritage areas coast to coast, and they’re all facing the same expiration date, according to Harris. Several of these areas touch Massachusetts, where many of the country’s earliest settlements were first planted in the 17th century. Several of them are celebrating 400th anniversaries in the next few years; Gloucester’s is coming in 2023 and Salem’s in 2026.
“Freedom’s Way starts in Lexington, Concord, and goes out northwest, and then there’s a piece of Upper Housatonic in Massachusetts and partly in Connecticut; and there’s one called Last Green Valley. It has to do with the area of Northeast Connecticut,” Harris said. “The last one that has a piece of Massachusetts is Blackstone River Valley. ... That goes from north of Providence, Rhode Island, to Worcester.”
They’re all on the line, she said. The act’s expiration would run the sites dry of federal funding and other support going forward.
“It’s huge. We can keep going on for a while on savings and grants, but some things will not be able to keep going” without the act continuing, Harris said.
Meanwhile, all the heritage areas are also struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. That was especially felt in Salem last year when the pandemic took what would’ve been a historic year for tourism and hid it behind a face mask, according to Driscoll.
“Pre-pandemic, Salem was at 2.8% unemployment. During the height of things in the early summer months, we were at 18%,” Driscoll said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that, as things are able to reopen, we’ll see more people emerging. We also are concerned with more variants. We’re in a race to outrun the variants and get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
The heritage area is crucial to Essex County’s new normal, according to Driscoll.
“It isn’t just about what happened in Salem. It’s about what happened in this region,” she said. “These stories and many more like them throughout the Essex region are told and knitted together because we have organizations like Essex Heritage. It isn’t only an opportunity to learn the history, but to experience it.”
Asked what the region could lose if the act lapses without an extension, both Markey and Moulton insisted the act will pass Congress. Both chambers have a slim Democratic majority with Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, able to break a tie vote in the Senate.
“Failure isn’t an option,” Markey said. “Congressman Moulton and I will be successful in getting this extended and ensuring the funding continues, because it’s unimaginable what the alternative would be.”
