Dave Arnold says that back when his father bought it, the old-timers called it the rum-running shack. But locals —and tour boat operators — know the little house out on Hodgkins Cove as the "Tilt'on Hilton." And for good reason.
"Nothing about the place is straight," says Russell Hobbs, the Lanesville carpenter who has made it his business to keep it that way. "The building is crooked and it's been crooked forever. It's like a funhouse. There isn't an uncrooked thing in the place. That's why we've always called it the Tilt'on Hilton. It's a little hidden gem you can mostly see from the sea. Sometimes my father and I would be out on the boat and we'd see people sitting out there on that crooked porch and we'd have a little chuckle."
They're not the only ones. The crooked little house housed quite the rum-running operation during Prohibition and is a Gloucester tourist attraction, according to Arnold, who says he "hails from Bay View" and whose family has owned the home since the 1970s.
"We often hear the tour boats come by and you can hear them saying over the loud speaker, 'That crooked little house is the Tilt'on Hilton,'" he said.
Like Hobbs, Arnold is a great fan of local history, and as far as both men are concerned, the Tilt'on Hilton — which leans crookedly back from its windswept rocky shore — is as much as part of local history as, say, the Lanesville Fish Shack. The fish shack, dilapidated and condemned by the city several years ago — was saved and restored by a community project involving hundreds of volunteers and in which Hobbs played a major role.
It was the kind of local grassroots landmark Gloucester loves, and so is the Tilt'on Hilton.
Staying crooked
"If you were to straighten it out, you couldn't call it the Tilt'on Hilton," laughs Hobbs, who together with fellow carpenters Frank Garrison and Rick Roth — when he's not out tantalizing tots with his snakes for the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team — work on the crooked house whenever it needs help staying crooked. Maintenance, Hobbs calls it. But the team, he says, doesn't work with the usual tools of the trade. Levels, for instance, "don't mean a thing in this house. No need to bring one on the job. The windows are crooked, the shutters are crooked. The floors and walls are crooked. And that's the way we want to keep it. Crooked. "
The way Hobbs explains it, everything about the house requires highly creative carpentry solutions. Which is something he happens to know a thing or two about.
If his name sounds familiar, it's because, besides the Lanesville Fish Shack, Hobbs has played major voluntary roles in restoring the Virginia Burton Reading Cottage, building Rebecca's Playground and, with the help of a shipwright friend, crafting the Miss Rebecca, a miniature lobster boat, all of which can be found at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St.
Like the Tilt'on Hilton, the Virginia Burton Cottage was, recalls Hobbs, a weather-beaten old gem, which, disassembled, "had been wrapped up in pieces" waiting for resurrection as local history for the role it played with the Folly Cove Designers.
As far as Hobbs is concerned, keeping the crooked house crooked is also preserving a piece of history. "Dave asked if we'd take a look," he says. And the project, albeit it paid, became an ongoing labor of love.
Rum running
Despite its perilous pitch, the house, a beloved "hideaway" for the Arnold family, is — thanks to Hobbs and company's ongoing creative carpentry— surprisingly sturdy. And downright cozy on the inside. With the addition of a kitchen and bedrooms, and with white-washed interiors, lots of wicker, and a nice eye for comfy cottage chic, the shack's interior is, tilt aside, a beachcomber's dream. And, according to local lore, it also, during Prohibition years, housed quite the rum-running operation.
From 1920 to 1933, for as long as Prohibition lasted, word has it that the little shack did big business.
"On the ocean side," says Arnold, "is a boulder as big as the house itself, and on that rock you'll see where the crane was. Old-timers say that's where the hooch was landed at high tide. Back then, things were bustling. Rum runners ran boats on airplane engines to get in and out fast. Neighbors, if they saw, said nothing," says Arnold, and "maybe enjoyed a bottle or two themselves."
Just how much of this swash-buckling lore is founded in fact is anybody's guess. Hobbs, whose family has been in these parts since the days of the Mayflower, swears it all true. "Oh, absolutely," he says, and goes on to tell a tale of cops losing rum runners in a thick fog late one night in Folly Cove. It all sounds like the stuff of sea shanties, but if true, as Arnold and Hobbs say it is, then the crooked house was crooked in more ways than one.
