'Kelly and Ryan' highlight Beverly photographer's cause 

BEVERLY — Erinn Powers' effort to raise money for good causes has gone from the front steps of Beverly to national TV.
The Beverly resident was a guest on the ABC morning show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Monday to highlight her work with The Front Steps Project. Powers, who is a professional photographer, has been taking pictures of people on their front steps during the coronavirus pandemic in exchange for them donating to local charities.
Powers said she got a phone call last week from a producer of the show saying he had seen a story about her project online in The Salem News. He invited her to come on the show as part of a segment called 'Helping Heroes' that honors people who are helping out during the pandemic.
Powers was interviewed live on Skype by hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. At the end of the five-minute segment, Seacrest announced that the show would donate $5,000 to the cause.
"Thanks so much for doing what you're doing," Seacrest said.
Ripa even complimented Powers' hair, tying it into John Frieda hair products, the sponsor of the Helping Heroes segment.
In an interview, Powers said being on the show was an "out of body" experience. "I'm still trying to wrap my head around it," she said. "People are like, 'You need to be on 'Ellen' now."
Powers is one of many photographers who have taken on a Front Steps Project, which was started in March by Boston-area photographers Cara Soulia and Kristen Collins.
So far Powers has taken photos at 267 houses in Beverly and raised more than $22,000 in commitments to local charities, she said. She said she plans to donate the $5,000 from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" to a mix of charities, including those that benefit animals, ALS research, and the fight against COVID-19.
Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@glooucestertimes.com.