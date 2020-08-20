BOSTOn — Thursday marks 12 days until the Sept. 1 U.S. Senate primary, and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III plans to spend its full 24 hours on the campaign trail.
The Kennedy campaign announced that the congressman is stumping around the state for 24 hours straight, bookending his marathon with an early Thursday morning meeting with New Bedford fishermen and a visit with Gloucester fishermen on Friday at 5 a.m.
In between, Kennedy plans to hit Fall River, Taunton, Brockton, Boston, Chelsea, Everett, Peabody, Worcester, Springfield, Richmond and Chelmsford, documenting his visits on social media and making additional stops along the way. '
"Ahead of the September 1 election, Kennedy is ramping up campaign efforts in the hopes of connecting with as many voters as possible," the Kennedy campaign said in a press release. "From the south coast to the western Massachusetts [sic] to the north shore, Kennedy will tour businesses, meet voters, and discuss economic resiliency with local and community leaders."