BOSTON – The French company that operates the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s commuter rail is spending big bucks on lobbying as state officials consider extending its contract another two years.
Keolis Commuter Rail Services has dropped more than $1.3 million lobbying Beacon Hill since January 2014, when the company was awarded a $2.68 billion contract to operate the system, according to disclosures filed with Secretary of State William Galvin’s office. Keolis’ lobbying expenses average about $240,000 a year, according to the filings.
The money has gone to longtime Beacon Hill lobbyists Pat Moynihan, a former transportation secretary and MBTA manager who oversaw the Big Dig project; Mike McCormack, a former Boston city councilor; and lobbyist Robert White, the filings show. The trio of insiders were among those who helped Keolis land the eight-year contract.
Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said recently the state may extend the contract for two years to give the T time to launch a major overhaul of its rail system.
While the 2014 contract with Keolis runs through the end of June 2022, it allows for two, two-year extensions.
Keolis spokesman Tory Mazzola defended the lobbying efforts and said the company wants to continue serving the Massachusetts market.
“We’re committed to Boston for the long term to continue making progress in service reliability, modernizing the commuter rail organization and investing into our workforce, all in partnership with the administration,” Mazzola said in a statement.
“Whether it is for the remainder of this contract or in future proposals to advance the MBTA’s Rail Vision, we will continue to draw from our global expertise and local knowledge for the betterment of the commonwealth and our passengers,” he said.
Mazzola points out that the lobbying money comes from Keolis’ parent company and doesn’t tap revenue from fares or the state money it receives to operate the system.
“Communications with elected officials throughout the greater Boston area is important to Keolis, the MBTA and our commuter rail operation,” he said. “The external services support our public affairs team and strategic initiatives, and these team members have provided valuable contributions to our organization since partnering with us early on.”
Contract competition
It’s not clear whether the company would have any competition if the state puts the commuter rail contract out to bid again.
In 2014, at least 25 companies initially expressed interest in taking over the commuter rail but only two, Keolis and the incumbent Massachusetts Bay Commuter Rail Co. — which had operated the system for a decade — bid on the contract.
Rep. William Straus, D-Mattapoisett, House chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee, has pressed state transportation officials not to extend the Keolis contract.
He has argued that an extension would give Keolis an edge over competitors and that there should be more competition in the bidding process.
But Mary Connaughton, director of government transparency at the Pioneer Institute, said a two-year extension makes sense given the T’s ambitious plans to transform the rail system.
“There are transformative changes afoot for the commuter rail system, including the potential electrification of parts of the system, automated fare collection, improved signalization and the modernization of many several stations,” she said. “The next procurement needs to consider what the system will look like not today, but several years from now.”
Better performance
The possibility that Keolis could get an extension once the contract expires in two years comes as service has been helped by improved performance and on-time trains, observers say.
On-time performance — or trains that arrive no later than five minutes past schedule — averaged 89% over the past year for all 14 commuter rail lines, according to the MBTA.
The Newburyport/Rockport line’s on-time performance was 91.5% in the past year. The Haverhill line reported 92% on-time performance.
Keolis and the Baker administration have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on locomotive repairs, upgrading miles of rail ties, switches and signals, and other work to improve service following the brutal winter of 2015, which crippled much of the commuter rail system. The system serves an average of 127,000 daily passengers across 138 stations.
The Baker administration plans to spend $8 billion over the next five years to upgrade tracks, signals and other infrastructure on the commuter rail, subway and bus systems.
Higher fares
Meanwhile, commuters are digging deeper into their pockets to ride the trains as the T moves to raise money to make other improvements to its aging system.
Fares on the commuter rail went up an average 6% beginning July 1, over the objections of lawmakers and others who say the hike will hurt low-income riders and dampen ridership.
A Zone 7 monthly pass from Gloucester to Boston’s North Station costs $360 a month; while a Zone 8 monthly pass from Rockport to Boston costs $388 a month.
Rep. Jerald Parisella, D-Beverly, whose district includes five commuter rail stops and thousands of regular riders, said he’s seen improvement in the system.
“They had a pretty poor start, but it’s getting better,” he said. “The reality is it should be better. People spend a lot of money on passes and just want a rail system they can count on.”
Parisella, who rides the commuter rail to Boston, said Keolis needs to vastly improve its service and reliability before he would support an extension or renewal of the contract.
“Ultimately those are decisions the MBTA’s management are going to have to make, but from my perspective they’re going to have to show — at least to my constituents — that they can be reliable and a good partner by getting folks to work on time,” he said. “They haven’t done that yet.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.