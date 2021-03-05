ESSEX — It's been said that family will always have your back. For Blair Sullivan, 44, of Rumson, New Jersey, that includes a kidney, too.
Sullivan's cousin, Essex resident Scott Falk, 59, gave up his own kidney in order to secure a brighter future for her and her family.
"For me, it wasn't even really a choice," he said. "She is a great relative of mine, and I knew this needed to be done. The small risk was greatly outweighed by the reward."
Sullivan has reportedly suffered various medical conditions for the past 15 years, requiring a multitude of surgeries. Despite her troubles, Sullivan's sister, Kris Bunnell, said her sister never let her ailments define her, and continued to be a strong mother to her two daughters, ages 14 and 11.
This most recent surgery was her second kidney transplant — she previously received a donation from her older brother, Michael, in July 2018. Unfortunately, due to some other underlining medical conditions, her kidneys continued to struggle to function. Last November, doctors told Sullivan she would need another transplant in order to avoid dialysis treatments.
"Blair is blood type O, which is the most challenging blood type," said Bunnell. "People with Type A and B can receive anything, but Type O people can only receive Type O blood. The doctors told her to start looking in her immediate family and network, because applying through the kidney bank could take years, especially if it's your second one."
Bunnell said she sent out an email blast to all members of her family right after Sullivan got the news. Less than 24 hours later, Bunnell said she got "five to eight" responses from family members looking to help out, including Falk.
Each of the willing participants consulted their doctors and underwent various tests. Falk ended up being the most viable candidate. Sullivan and Falk made the trip down to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City for their respective surgeries on Feb. 18.
"I only had Achilles heel surgery before," said Falk, "but I didn't even think about it. I didn't look up stuff on the internet. The only time I really thought about it was about 10 minutes before, walking down that long hallway to surgery."
The surgery was a success. Falk was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, Feb. 20. He recovered with family in New Jersey for a week before heading back home to Essex.
"I feel fine right now," Falk said Thursday afternoon. "The only thing is that I feel like I have a little less energy than I'm used to, but that's expected to go away with time."
Sullivan is still recovering at the New York hospital, and hopes to make it home sometime in the next few days. According to Bunnell, Falk donated her a "turbo organ," as her vital signs are now through the roof.
"Scott’s selflessness is the greatest gift my girls and I could ever receive," said Sullivan in a statement delivered through Bunnell. "Cousin Scott is truly our hero."
For his part, Sullivan said the experience has been a defining moment in his life.
"It's one of the greatest things I've ever done for another life, outside the birth of my children," he said. "It was a blessing to be able to do this for someone."
