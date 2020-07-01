BIG E FAIR CANCELED
The 2020 Big E, a multistate fair in Massachusetts that drew more than 1.6 million visitors last year, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.
The event was scheduled for Sept. 18 through Oct. 4 in West Springfield.
"For the safety of our fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers, exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and the broader community, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Big E," trustees of the Eastern States Exposition, the nonprofit that organizes the event, said in a statement. "Please know that this decision was not made lightly. In fact, it was one of the hardest decisions we, as an organization, have had to make in modern times."
The fair was founded in 1916 and was put on hold during both World Wars.
It features exhibitions that highlight all six New England states, as well as nationally known musical acts, parades, fair rides and other entertainment.
RENTAL, MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE
A new $20 million fund to help low-income households having trouble making rent and mortgage payments was announced Tuesday by the Baker administration.
The Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance program is aimed at aiding renters and homeowners who have suffered financial hardship during the state of emergency put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The program will expand eligibility to more low-income households by adjusting the income threshold beyond the state's traditional Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program.
The new program will provide up to $4,000 to pay rent or mortgage payments in arrears going back to payments due April 1.
KING RICHARD'S FAIRE
BOSTON (AP) — Yet another beloved New England tradition is canceling its activities because of the coronavirus.
Officials at King Richard's Faire in Carver announced that due to the continuing health concerns brought on by the virus, they took the difficult step not to opening for the 2020 season.
"While ours is a land of make believe, there is no doubt that COVID-19 and its impacts are very real," reads a notice on the group's website. "Our main focus is to protect all of our customers and those that help us bring the magic and merriment into our Faire."
A 40th anniversary season is being planned for next year.