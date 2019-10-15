Kirk on panel giving briefing on cyber threats

BOSTON — Gloucester's former mayor will be among the panelists discussing the growing threat of cyberattacks before the New England Council this week.
Massachusetts Technology Collaborative Executive Director Carolyn Kirk, the city's former mayor, will join fellow panelists Michael Barcomb, director of IBM's X-Force Incident Command; MITRE Corporation Vice President and Chief Information Officer Joel Jacobs; Christopher Leigh, chief information security officer for Eversource Energy; and Michael Yamamoto, chief information security officer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, at the event.
Diane Rinaldo, the assistant secretary of commerce and administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, will keynote the event. She will address what the federal government is doing to protect the public and private sector businesses from the growing threat of cyberattacks.
After her keynote speech, the panelists will "highlight their work to prevent and respond to various cybersecurity threats, and will discuss some of the key challenges they face and how policymakers can support their efforts."
The New England Council's event —to be held at 8 a.m. Thursday at K&L Gates at One Lincoln Street in Boston — coincides with 2019 Massachusetts Cybersecurity Week events held by the MassCyberCenter and others.
The New England Council is a regional business association representing both public and private organizations.
Material from Colin A. Young of the State House News Service was used in this report.
