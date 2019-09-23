MANCHESTER — This month 11 Cape Ann students began their first year at colleges each with an unrestricted $500 financial boost provided by the Father Jack Gentleman Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarships were awarded by the Manchester-based Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus. The collegians may use the money for travel, books, or general living expenses.
The scholarship recipients were drawn from area high schools and selected for their scholastic achievements, outstanding character and contributions to their community and church.
The 2019 Father Jack Gentleman Memorial Scholarship recipients are:
From Manchester: Jake Athanas, James DeLisio, Eve Feuerbach, Ava Glass, Molly McCarthy, Olivia Rodier and William Russo.
From Essex: Evan Fitzgerald and Phoebe Mulrey.
From Rowley: Morgan Munroe.
From Magnolia: Matthew Newton.
This is the 14th year the Masconomo Council has selected local students to receive an unrestricted scholarship worth $500. The award named in memory of the Rev. Jack Gentleman, the late pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Manchester and St. John the Evangelist in Essex, for the past four years.
