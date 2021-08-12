MANCHESTER — The Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus continues to sponsor an open-ended drop-off food drive to benefit The Open Door’s food pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich.
All are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, located on School Street in Manchester.
Food items most needed by The Open Door are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, and turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice and juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mix. The Knights ask that nothing be packaged in glass.
Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly.
“This a tangible way to extend a hand of friendship to our neighbors feeling the economic pinch of this pandemic. We are glad to help,” said Grand Knight Phil Monahan.
Since 2018 the Knights have collected 5,259 pounds of food for The Open Door, member Ray McNulty said. More than 40% of that total, or 2,257 pounds, has been donated in the past six months since February, he added, when the food drive was opened to the community at large.