MANCHESTER — More than 65 local youngsters threw baskets recently for a chance to qualify for a regional free throw competition in March.
The Knights of Columbus Masconomo Council 1232 hosted the free Free Throw Championship on Jan. 22 at the gym of Manchester Memorial Elementary School. It was open to all boys and girls living in Manchester and Essex or students in the Manchester Essex Regional School District, who were 9 to 14 years old as of Jan. 1.
The council first held this event in December 1977 and revived it.
“It was great to watch these kids. Many had amazing form and skill,” said organizer Fred Newton of Magnolia. “The Knights first hosted a similar event 45 years ago. This was such fun you can be sure we will do it again.”
Free Throw Championship winners may choose to move on to the regional competition March 18 at St Mary’s High School in Lynn.
Winners by category were:
9- to 10-year-old girls: Mia Dickerson and Emilia Mazzei.
9- to 10-year-old boys: Dante Moore and Dustin Rubin.
11-to 12-year-old girls: Hadley Duncan.
11-to 12-year-old oys: Chase Anderson and Noah Rubin.
13-to 14-year-old girls: Lilly Oliver.
13-to 14-year-old girls: Alex Saint- Marie and Noah Cohen.
David Slade, event co-chair, thanked the Manchester Essex Regional School District and Heather De Priest of Manchester’s Parks and Recreation Department for making the Memorial School gym available for the event. He also noted, “the skills and sportsmanship of the competitors we observed are a credit to the local youth basketball program.”