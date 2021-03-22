||||
Knights sponsoring lunch at Grace Center
- The Gloucester Knights of Columbus, Council 215, is giving back to the community today. On Monday, March 22, the Gloucester Knights is sponsoring lunch at the Grace Center's temporary location at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., from noon to 2 p.m. "This effort is part of the ongoing commitment from the Knights of Columbus to serve our community through charitable contributions," Tony Favaloro wrote to the Times in an email. The Knights have also collected socks, hats, gloves, scarves, and toiletries to donate to the non-profit Grace Center to help the homeless. If anyone is interested in community service and would like to join its membership, the Knights' website can be accessed at www.kofc215.com
