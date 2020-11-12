At a time when annual toy drives just aren’t hygienically safe, local organizations are getting creative to provide gifts to every child this holiday season.
On Saturday, members of the Gloucester Knights of Columbus Council 215, a Catholic fraternal organization focused on building up Cape Ann communities through charitable work, will be taking money donations for the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, a joint fundraiser of Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House Inc. to benefit the families they serve this holiday season.
The Knights will be at Shaw’s on Eastern Avenue this Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“In this time with COVID, (Action, Inc.) aren’t able to do their toy collection so we have been looking for ways to help,” said Todd Tierney, the Grand Knight of the Gloucester council. “This seemed to us like a way to support Action and the other groups in their process of helping the people of Gloucester.”
The money collected this Saturday will go to the fund. Action Inc., Wellspring Inc. and Pathways for Children seek to raise $100,000 to provide gift cards to parents and families in need in need throughout Cape Ann at the beginning of December.
“With so many families struggling with lost wages, lack of childcare, and financial instability, we know the need in our community will be even greater this year,” Action, Inc. wrote on its website. “Proceeds from the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund will allow us to provide gift cards for hundreds of families. Gift cards will offer families the safest, most flexible option to provide that special toy or time for their children.”
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 1 and, in addition to giving at Shaw’s this Saturday, can be made online at tinyurl.com/capeannkids.
Further information is available by contacting Tierney at 617-678-9167 or grandknight@kofc215.com. Further information about the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund and Action Inc. is available by contactingt Megan Merlin at 978-282-1000 x109 or mmerlin@actioninc.org.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.