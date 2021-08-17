ROCKPORT — Peter Kuttner was chosen unanimously by selectmen to serve on the Planning Board.
"I'm very interested in issues of resilience, affordable housing (and) climate change," said Kuttner before being appointed by selectmen at their meeting last Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to getting involved in a lot of the issues that face this town and other towns across the state and partnering with other groups in town who are interested in the same issues."
Kuttner will fill the seat left vacant when Herman Lilja was elected selectman.
Kuttner is a principal architect at CambridgeSeven, a Boston-based design firm. He was a member of the Winchester Planning Board before moving to Cape Ann.
"Your planning board experience in and of itself speaks volumes," said Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell. "I think you would be a great addition."
Kuttner was one of three candidates vying for the seat. The Planning Board unanimously voted to endorse him to selectmen.
He will serve until town election next year. He indicated to the selectmen last week that he plans on running to keep his seat.
