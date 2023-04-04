It won’t be until July that Kyrouz Auditorium in City Hall is ready for broadcasting true hybrid City Council and other meetings so people may take part in person and on Zoom.
The way forward had councilors going round and round about how to proceed at their meeting last week, held via Zoom. In the end they did not make any changes to how they meet.
Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, read aloud a memo from Ryan Knowles, the city’s IT director, that money for the audio/visual project in the auditorium is coming from a $1.5-million City Hall improvement grant from the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance. The council accepted the grant in January.
A contract with Pro Av Systems of Chelmsford was signed Feb. 17.
“Based on the information that I currently have from a project manager with Pro Av,” Knowles wrote, “the majority of equipment is slated to ship in the first week of May with the exception of new speakers for Kyrouz which will not be shipped until the last week of May or the first week of June.”
Installation and configuration is expected to take four to five days and Knowles said this won’t be scheduled until all the equipment ships. He expects this to be by mid- to late June given the shipping date for the speakers, which are specially designed for the auditorium.
Knowles added that with necessary training and configuration, “no hybrid meeting should be anticipated prior to those occurring in the month of July.”
After a half-hour debate, the council took no action, meaning meetings will continue on Zoom at 6 p.m. for now.
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil moved to continue on Zoom until Kyrouz “is completely set up and ready to go.”
“I think it’s wise to keep the public participation and not interrupt that whatsoever,” O’Neil said.
Amid councilors’ ambivalence about remaining on Zoom but also wanting to get back in person as soon as possible, her motion failed 7-2, with O’Neil and Councilor at-Large James O’Hara the only two voting in favor.
The hitch in all of this is the need to discuss the start and end times of meetings. It’s an issue before the council’s Ordinances and Administration subcommittee.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow suggested doing nothing, to avoid tying the council’s hands in case something changes. He said the big concerns are where public hearings will be held and at what time so they can be properly advertised.
“If doing nothing at the moment, they are going to be 6 o’clock on whatever Tuesday night and we can make those advertisements until O&A comes up with a recommendation on time changes,” Grow said.
The council did not hold a vote because it was keeping the status quo.
Since the COVID pandemic hit in March 2020, the council’s regular meetings have been on Zoom, save for two months last spring when much of the council met in person at the Friend Room in Sawyer Free Library with residents taking part on Zoom. This room is no longer available as the library is about to be renovated.
The City Council has been itching to get back to in-person meetings in the Kyrouz along with the ability for residents to watch or take part on Zoom. There had been some question about whether they could continue to meet on Zoom given temporary state provisions to allow for remote meetings were to sunset Friday. Councilors discussed the possibility of going back to in-person meetings broadcast and streamed by 1623 Studios without Zoom.
However, on Wednesday, the council got a reprieve to stay on Zoom when Gov. Maura Healey signed into law a supplemental budget bill extending the temporary remote meeting provisions of Open Meeting Law to March 31, 2025.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.